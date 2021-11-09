In BMW, Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 9 November 2021 8:01 pm / 3 comments

If you’re looking for a brand new premium executive sedan, you’re probably torn between team Stuttgart and Bavaria. Maybe Gothenburg, too, but no rivalry is fiercer than that of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series, in Malaysia at least.

Prices are fairly close for shoppers between the two camps. The 530e M Sport starts from RM318k, whereas the equivalent E 200 Avantgarde line starts from RM327k. The more expensive 530i, on the other hand, costs from RM368k, while the E 300 AMG Line retails at RM375k.

You’ll have to add about RM17k for either 5 Series models to get the five-year unlimited mileage warranty, thus making the Business Athlete a little pricier than their respective E-Class rival. However, the stated price is inclusive of the sales tax exemption (100% off, since they are CKD models), which has been extended to June 30, 2022. Lots of time to decide, then.

In this review, we’ll take you through the good, the bad, and what separates the 5 Series from the E-Class – vice versa. We’ll touch on driving dynamics, seating comfort, equipment, safety kit, and of course, performance. Is it finally time for F30 3 Series and F10 5 Series owners to upgrade? Well, watch on to find out! You may also browse CarBase.my for a more detailed look at their equipment and specifications.