2 November 2021

The facelifted W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was launched back in July this year, shortly after the arrival of the G30 BMW 5 Series LCI. Both the premium executive sedans are locally assembled, and the E-Class is available in two flavours – E 200 Avantgarde and E 300 AMG Line.

Prices start at RM326,943 on-the-road without insurance for the E 200, while the range-topping E 300 goes for RM375,432. These figures are inclusive of a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and factor in the ongoing sales tax exemption (100% as this is a CKD model) that has just been extended to June 30, 2022.

Under the bonnet, the E-Class retains the M264 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine from before. The base E 200 offers 197 PS from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,650 to 4,000 rpm, whereas the E 300 packs 258 PS from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 370 Nm from 1,800 to 4,000 rpm. A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission sends drive exclusively to the rear wheels.

So, for this video review, we’ll take an in-depth look at the pair to see if it’s any better than the pre-facelift model. We’ve also driven the latest E-Class and 5 Series back-to-back, so watch on to see what the verdict is. Feel free to check out CarBase.my for a more detailed look at the E-Class’ equipment and specifications, too.

