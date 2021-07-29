In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2021 12:37 pm / 2 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has officially launched the new W213 E-Class facelift, which first made its global debut in March last year. For the Malaysian market, we’re getting the refreshed executive sedan in two flavours, namely E 200 Avantgarde and E 300 AMG Line, both locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang.

Prices start at RM326,943 on-the-road without insurance for the E 200, while the range-topping E 300 goes for RM375,432. These figures are inclusive of a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and factor in the ongoing sales tax exemption (100% as this is a CKD model) that is set to end on December 31, 2021.

The facelift brings some notable design changes, including a new front grille that is slimmer than before and is styled differently depending on the trim package. On the Avantgarde variant, the grille is hexagonal in shape and features two chrome slats running across a black lattice.

Meanwhile, the AMG Line look is identified by a trapezoidal-shaped grille that sports a single chrome slat on top of the brand’s familiar backdrop of chrome pins. The AMG Line also comes with a more aggressive front bumper design featuring an A-wing-like profile and large faux intakes in the corners, while the Avantgarde has a tamer lower apron highlighted by a chrome chin.

There are some similarities between the two, including the power domes on the bonnet, while at the rear, you’ll find dual exhaust “outlets,” albeit with different chrome garnish designs. Here, you’ll also see another revision that comes with the facelift, as there are now wide, two-piece taillights that replace the outgoing model’s vertical-oriented clusters. MBM also notes that there are two new paint colours – Grey Metallic and High-Tech Silver – as part of the model refresh.

Under the bonnet, the E-Class retains the M264 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine from before instead of using the newer M254. In the E 200, the mill serves up 197 PS (194 hp) from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,650 to 4,000 rpm. As for the E 300, it packs 258 PS (255 hp) from 5,800 to 6,100 rpm and 370 Nm from 1,800 to 4,000 rpm.

Regardless of outputs, the engine drives the rear wheels via a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, with the E 300 naturally being the quickest of the two, taking 6.2 seconds to complete the 0-100 km/h sprint and capable of hitting 250 km/h. The E 200 does the century sprint in 7.4 seconds and will hit 240 km/h, by comparison. Both variants also get a Dynamic Select drive mode selector and Agility Control suspension with a passive selective damping system.

In terms of exterior kit, the E 200 comes as standard with LED High Performance headlamps (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus), 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels and the aforementioned Avantgarde package. The E 300 AMG Line gets the fancier Multibeam LED headlamps (with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and larger 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke wheels.

Moving inside, you’ll find a familiar dashboard layout as before, but the big change here is the fitment of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. This is standard on both variants and includes the brand’s Widescreen Cockpit that consists of two 12.3-inch displays – a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen.

2021 W213 Mercedes-Benz E 200 Avantgarde spec sheet; click to enlarge

The MBUX system offers a wide range of Mercedes me connected services thanks to a built-in LTE communications module, and there’s also a dedicated touchpad on the centre console, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. A wireless charger is also included, but only with the E 300.

Elsewhere, the E 200 gets a new Nappa leather steering wheel that features capacitive Touch Control buttons, along with light longitudinal-grain aluminium and black open-pored ash wood trimmings, Thermatic dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats with memory function, powered sunblind for the rear window, and Artico man-made leather upholstery.

The E 300 gets its own sports steering wheel that’s part of the AMG Line package, while the rest of its kit list builds upon the E 200 with the inclusion of a panoramic sliding sunroof, Thermotronic three-zone climate control, AMG floor mats and a Burmester sounds system. The E 300’s interior also features Nappa leather seats, black open-pored ash wood trim and certain areas like the dashboard are lined in Artico leather.

2021 W213 Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line spec sheet; click to enlarge

Moving on to safety and assistance systems, the E 200 is equipped with a reverse camera, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, Blind Spot Assist, Keyless-Go, Pre-Safe and Active Brake Assist (autonomous emergency braking).

The more expensive E 300 improves upon the E 200 by adding a 360-degree camera and the Driving Assistance Package, the latter consisting of Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist and Pre-Safe Plus.

Another item for the E-Class is the brand’s Urban Guard system, which works with Mercedes me to provide all-round monitoring of the vehicle. It comprises an anti-theft alarm system, tow-away protection with visual and audible warning in case of a detected change in position, an alarm siren, interior monitoring as well as a pre-installation for theft and parking collision detection.

Find specifications of the new E-Class facelift on CarBase.my.

2021 W213 Mercedes-Benz E 200 Avantgarde

2021 W213 Mercedes-Benz E 300 AMG Line