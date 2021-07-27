In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 27 July 2021 1:25 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has begun teasing the arrival of the new W213 E-Class facelift, which first made its global debut in March last year. The company did not provide an official launch date for the refreshed sedan, but you can register your interest if you plan to buy one.

The facelift is easily identified by its new grille, which is slimmer than before and comes in different shapes depending on the accompanying trim package (Avantgarde Line, Exclusive Line or AMG Line). Besides the tweaked nose, the update also includes smaller and more angular headlamps that sport an L-shaped daytime running light signature at the top of the cluster – similar to latest CLA and CLS.

At the rear, wide, two-piece taillights replace the outgoing model’s vertical-oriented clusters. These now extend into the boot lid and feature a diode-like light signature within them. Moving inside, expect the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system to be fitted, which can be configured with two 10.25-inch or 12.3-inch displays.

Other changes inside the cabin should include new steering wheel designs that correspond to the chosen trim package, along with new upholstery, trim and equipment options. The new E-Class also comes with a variety of driver assist systems, although we’ll have to wait and see just how feature-packed the offered variants will be.

Similarly, we’ll have to wait for the launch to find out if we’ll get the newer M254 engine that replaces the M264 unit used in the current, pre-facelift E-Class range. The M254 is a four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 272 PS (268 hp) and 400 Nm of torque, and is supplemented by an EQ Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator (ISG) that provides a 20 PS (20 hp) and 180 Nm boost when required.

W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift with AMG Line

W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift with Exclusive Line