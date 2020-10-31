In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 31 October 2020 6:19 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has released a fresh teaser of the new Toyota Yaris facelift on its social media pages, with the company revealing that the model is “coming soon” and the public can now register their interest. It wouldn’t be far fetched to think that the company will launch the Yaris alongside its sedan sibling – the Vios – but we’ll have to see if that’s the case.

The teaser image clearly shows the Yaris’ redesigned headlamps, which are now LED-type units rather than halogen projectors on the current model, with matching LED DRLs. We’ve already seen this new design on the facelifted Vios when it first debuted in the Philippines in July, followed by the new Yaris and Yaris Ativ in Thailand a month later.

The rest of the facelift should match up to those models sold there, with a new lower grille design that is downturned and flows into the upper grille. Meanwhile, the colour scheme of the bottom front spoiler has been inverted, so it is now primarily finished in black, with just a tinge of body colour at the base.

While the exterior gets a minor nip and tuck, the interior should remain largely the same as before, with possibly some new trim, upholstery and equipment. Under the bonnet, the engine should continue to be a 2NR-FE 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine, which is rated at 107 PS (105 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, mated to a CVT with a seven-speed Shiftmatic mode and front-wheel drive.

2020 Toyota Yaris (left) and Yaris Ativ/Vios (right) facelifts (Thailand market)

In Thailand, both the Yaris and Yaris Ativ (Vios) saw a significant boost to their safety credentials with the Toyota Safety Sense suite, which includes two systems – Pre-Collision System (PCS) or autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA).

The current Yaris and Vios sold here are pretty well equipped when it comes to safety kit, with seven airbags (dual front, side, curtain, driver’s knee), VSC, ABS, EBD and brake assist being standard across the range, while higher-end variants gain a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

Of course, seeing how rivals have stepped up their game recently – the latest Nissan Almera and Honda City are offered with AEB – UMWT would want to make their B-segment hatchback and sedan competitive. As such, there certainly is a possibility that these active safety systems could be coming to the Yaris (and Vios) with the upcoming facelift. Look forward to the launch of the new Yaris (and possibly the Vios) soon.

2020 Toyota Yaris Ativ facelift (Thailand market)