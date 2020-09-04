In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 4 September 2020 5:00 pm / 10 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has officially revealed full specifications of the 2020 Nissan Almera, doing so at a special preview of the car earlier today. Although an official launch date has not been finalised, it is expected to go on sale in October. The order books for the car will open from tomorrow, September 5, and it will be previewed at selected Nissan showrooms nationwide over two weekends (September 5-6 and 11-13).

We now know that the fourth-gen N18 – which made its ASEAN debut in Thailand last November – will officially be known as the Almera Turbo here. The car, which is locally-assembled, will be available in three variant forms. These are a baseline VL grade, a mid-spec VLP and a range-topping VLT, which were all shown at the preview.

The estimated pricing for the variants were also revealed, but are indicative ballpark sums for now – that for the Almera VL is RM8x,xxx, and the VLP is also in the RM8x,xxx region, but expectedly on the higher end of the range. As for the Almera VLT, the range-topper will be priced in the RM9x,xxx zone.

As it is in Thailand, all three variants will feature the same engine, and that’s a HR10DET (designated the HRA0 in Thailand) 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine offering 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. The mill is paired with an Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic and Sport mode, with power sent to the front wheels.

The new Almera measures in at 4,495 mm long, 1,460 mm tall and 1,740 mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. Kerb weights vary from 1,090 kg for the VL to 1,114 kg for the top-of-the-line VLT. Other relevant numbers include 482 litres of trunk space.

Standard fit items across the range include Zero Gravity-inspired seats, keyless entry and push-start ignition, power folding side mirrors, tilt/telescopic steering wheel adjustment, a faux carbon-fibre pattern finish for the gear knob, front centre console with armrest, audio control buttons on the steering wheel, three USB ports and 60:40 split foldable rear seats.

As revealed from previous spyshots, the Almera is fitted with LED tail lights and fog lamps across the model range, and the front lighting configuration also follows that as gleaned from the sightings of the car – the VL and VLP both come with halogen headlamps (auto on/off) and halogen daytime running lights and fog lamps. The VLT is the only variant to feature LEDs right through at the front (headlamps, DRLs and fogs).

Elsewhere, all variants also come with a in-glass radio antenna and body-coloured rear diffuser, with the VLT getting an additional gloss-black trunk lid spoiler. As for wheels, two different designs are offered for the Almera. On the VL, this is a 15-inch alloy unit wrapped with 195/65 profile tyres. The VLP and VLT, meanwhile, ride on machined two-tone 16-inch wheels shod with 205/55 rubbers.

In terms of specific kit, the VL gets front semi-bucket seats finished in fabric (with grey accents), manual air-conditioning, a four-speaker radio/USB audio system with auxiliary and Bluetooth connectivity as well as an urethane steering wheel.

The VLP increases the equipment levels to leather upholstery for the seats, auto air-conditioning and a dual-tone dashboard with a soft-touch instrument panel cover. There is also a six-speaker Nissan Connect Infotainment system with eight-inch touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay support, a leather steering wheel, a rear-camera and a full-colour seven-inch digital display on the instrument panel.

The VLT features the same level of specification as the VLP, but adds on cruise control and additional driver assist equipment. It’s the only variant to feature an Intelligent Around View Monitor (360-degree bird’s eye view) with Moving Object Detection, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

Aside from that, the Almera is well equipped on the safety front across all three variants. The car comes with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, two rear Isofix points as well as hill start assist.

The big news however is the inclusion of Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking, which is also known as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), on the entire Almera range, with even the base model getting it. As for airbag count, the VL comes with two, while the VLP and VLT get six (front, side and curtain).

Six exterior colour options are available for the Almera, five metallic and one solid. The metallic shades are Radiant Red, Monarch Orange, Dark Metal Grey, Diamond Black and Tungsten Silver, while the single solid colour is Brilliant White. Elsewhere, the Almera comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with five free maintenance service (parts and labour included).

So there you have it, the full lowdown on the 2020 Nissan Almera Turbo from a specification point of view – all that’s left to reveal is the actual pricing and when it will officially go on sale.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the specs:

2020 Nissan Almera Turbo VL



Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

HR10 DET 1.0 litre engine

999 cc turbocharged three-cylinder

100 PS at 5,000 rpm

152 Nm from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm

Xtronic CVT (with D-Step Logic and Sport mode)

Ventilated brake discs (front), drums (rear)

Exterior

15-inch alloy wheels (silver) with 195/65 tyres

Halogen headlamps with auto on/off

Halogen daytime running lights, front fog lamps

LED tail lamps, LED rear fog lamps

Chrome front grille

Body-coloured door handles, rear diffuser

In-glass radio antenna

Interior

Zero Gravity semi-bucket front seats

Fabric upholstery with grey accents

Manual air-conditioning

Four-speaker radio/USB audio system (with auxiliary and Bluetooth connectivity)

Urethane steering wheel with audio controls

Tilt/telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Three USB ports

Eight cupholders

60:40 split foldable rear seats

482 litres of trunk space

Safety

Dual airbags

Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (AEB)

Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and traction control

ABS, EBD, brake assist

Hill start assist

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

2020 Nissan Almera Turbo VLP



Adds on:

Exterior

16-inch alloy wheels (machined two-tone) with 205/55 tyres

Interior

Leather upholstery with grey accents

Two-tone dashboard with soft-touch instrument panel cover

Auto air-conditioning

Six-speaker Nissan Connect Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support

Eight-inch touchscreen display

Full-colour seven-inch digital display on the instrument panel

Leather steering wheel with audio controls

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, curtain)

Rear-view camera

2020 Nissan Almera Turbo VLT



Adds on:

Exterior

LED headlamps with auto on/off

LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps

Trunk lid spoiler, finished in gloss black

Interior

Cruise control

Safety

Intelligent Around View Monitor (360-degree view camera) with Moving Object Detection

Blind spot warning

Rear cross-traffic alert

Six exterior colours are available for the Almera Turbo. They are:

Metallic

Radiant Red (new)

Monarch Orange (new)

Dark Metal Grey (new)

Diamond Black

Tungsten Silver

Solid

Brilliant White

GALLERY: 2020 Nissan Almera Turbo VLT



GALLERY: 2020 Nissan Almera Turbo VLP



GALLERY: 2020 Nissan Almera Turbo VL

