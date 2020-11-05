In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 5 November 2020 3:04 pm / 0 comments

The B-segment space in Malaysia probably hasn’t seen a buzz quite like this in recent memory, with multiple entrants such as the Honda City, Nissan Almera, the soon-to-be-updated Yaris/Vios, as well as the disruptive (price-wise) Proton X50.

If you find the fourth-generation N18 Nissan Almera appealing, note that there are three variants to choose from. The range begins with the Almera VL, which is currently priced at RM79,906. Above that is the VLP at RM85,715, and crowning the line-up is the VLT variant which you see in these pictures. You’ll have to fork out RM91,310 for the full shebang.

The prices stated are SST-free, by the way. Come January 1, 2021, prices for the CKD sedans will go up to RM83,888 for the VL, RM89,888 for the VLP, and RM95,888 for the VLT. Included in the price is a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with five free maintenance service (parts and labour included). You get six colours to choose from – Brilliant White, Diamond Black, Dark Metal Grey, Tungsten Silver, Monarch Orange, and the Radiant Red you see here.

Design-wise, the Almera looks as though it has undergone several generational changes, so we think Nissan deserves full credit for making the N18 model look so starkly different. This truly is job well done.

The top VLT model is the one to spring for if you’re all about the looks. In terms of specifications, it’s nearly identical to the mid-range VLP, but tacks on bi-LED reflector headlights with LED daytime running lights, as well as LED fog lamps. It also gets a gloss black spoiler, but that can be had with the VL and VLP (as well as door visors and handle guards) should you opt for the RM950 Exterior Styling Package.

The machined-finish 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are shod with chunky (205/55 profile) Continental UltraContact UC6 tyres, while the VL sits on boring 15-inch silver alloys wrapped with even fatter tyres. All three variants get LED combination tail lights with gloss black surrounds, integrated diffuser, two reverse sensors, and keyless entry with push-start button.

Inside, the cabin looks suitably up to date as well, with features such as leather upholstered Zero Gravity-inspired front semi-bucket seats, beige leather inserts on the dash and seats, automatic single-zone climate control, eight-inch Nissan Connect touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay support (no Android Auto, unfortunately), and a full-colour seven-inch digital display on the instrument panel.

The features mentioned above are standard for the VLP and VLT, but only the top model gets cruise control (passive), 360-degree surround view monitor with moving object detection, blind spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

All three variants get Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (otherwise known as AEB), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, two rear Isofix points as well as hill start assist as standard. Six airbags are standard for the VLP and VLT, but the VL makes do with just two.

Also standard across the board is the HR10DET 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. It makes 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. An Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic (simulates actual gearshifts in a conventional automatic gearbox) is standard, and there’s also a Sport Mode switch built into the back section of the gear lever. The Almera is front-wheel drive only.

Now, for those who are keen on customising the Almera further, you may browse through the list of optional accessories, here. Customers who purchase their insurance for the Almera Turbo with Tan Chong Insurance Business Stream (TCIBS) will get free personal accident (PA) coverage of up to RM75,000, key care cover reimbursement up to RM1,500 as well as flood relief allowance up to RM 1,500.

You may visit CarBase.my for a more detailed look at its equipment and specifications. You can also compare the N18 Nissan Almera against its closest rivals, or any other vehicle of your own choosing.