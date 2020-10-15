In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 15 October 2020 6:00 pm / 3 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has released a list of optional accessories that will be available for the fourth-generation Almera, which was previewed last month. All accessories will come with a three-year/100,000-km warranty and they can be purchased in packages or individually (prices listed include installation).

On the formner, the company is offering four different packages that adds new items to either the exterior or interior of the B-segment sedan. The first is the Interior Styling Package that is priced at RM400, and includes LED cabin lights, a boot tray and stainless-steel sill plates with the Almera logo.

Next up, there’s the Exterior Styling Package, which goes for RM950 with the base VL and mid-range VLP variants. This adds on door visors, two carbon-look door handle protectors and a boot lid spoiler in gloss black. For the range-topping VLT variant, this package is priced at RM350, as the spoiler is already a standard fit item.



Meanwhile, the Protection Package includes Solar Gard Armorcoat tinting film as well as front and rear digital video recorders (DVRs) for RM1,950. The DVRs are also part of the RM2,750 Protection Plus Package, along with an upgrade to V-Kool Elite tinting film.

The company also offers combination leather seats with dark grey accents for the VL variant, which comes with fabric upholstery by default. This is an individual item that isn’t part of any the packages mentioned above, and is priced at RM1,380.

As a side note, purchasing the accessories individually will cost more than if you go with the offered packages – with the exception of the leather seats. For example, buying the items found in the Interior Styling Package individually will see you back RM570, which is more than the RM400 that ETCM charges for the package.

The Almera has yet to receive its official pricing, although we were given estimates back in September. The Almera VL is said to go for RM8x,xxx, and the VLP is also in the RM8x,xxx region, but expectedly on the higher end of the range. As for the Almera VLT, the range-topper will be priced in the RM9x,xxx zone.

All three variants will feature the same engine, and that’s a HR10DET (designated the HRA0 in Thailand) 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine offering 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. The mill is paired with an Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic and Sport mode, with power sent to the front wheels.

The entire line-up will also get Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking, which is also known as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), as standard, which is rather impressive. We’ve already detailed the Almera’s specifications in an earlier post, which you can check out here.