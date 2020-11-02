In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 2 November 2020 11:21 am / 5 comments

Teased over the weekend, the 2020 Toyota Yaris facelift has been officially announced by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT), and order books for the refreshed B-segment hatchback are now open. The Yaris minor change was launched in Thailand together with the Yaris Ativ sedan (Vios) in August this year, but the Thai eco cars come with 1.2L engines.

This is an obvious facelift thanks to the big black mouth of the new front bumper. The grill and the lower intake are now fused into one, and the headlamps are now triple bezel LED units. With a follow-me-home function, the LED headlamps are now standard across the J, E and G range. Previously, these weren’t even available on the G, so it’s a big upgrade.

We also see an aerokit incorporating a black lip and two-tone side skirts on the car you see here, which is the top G. Toyota says that this latest face takes after the Corolla and Camry, and is more aggressive. We think it doesn’t just look sportier, but cleaner too.

The big news is the addition of Toyota Safety Sense features to the model. Pre-collision system (PCS) uses a camera and radar to warn and provide autonomous emergency braking. The system works from 15 km/h. Lane departure alert (LDA) helps avoid unintended lane changes through a visual alert in the multi-info display plus a beeping sound. LDA works from 50 km/h onwards and can be turned off.

These driver assist features are in addition to the 3D 360-degree panoramic view monitor, VSC, hill-start assist control, blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and front/rear digital video recorders. No mention of airbags, but it was already seven units (dual front, side, curtain, driver’s knee) across the board previously, so that should be carried over.

In the connectivity and infotainment department, the Yaris facelift comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen head unit that’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-ready. Smartphone connections aside, the new HU is slightly larger than before (6.8-inch). UMWT’s Vehicle Telematics System is now standard on the E and G variants, while a wireless charger (an add-on in the centre console box) is available.

Other notable features include single-zone automatic air con, an Optitron meter panel with colour multi-info display and an electrochromic rear view mirror (new). There should be no change under the hood, with the Dual VVT-i 2NR-FE 1.5 litre engine (107 PS/140 Nm) continuing to serve alongside a CVT with a seven-speed Shiftmatic mode.

The bright citrus that was the pre-facelift’s hero colour is no more – now, you can have the Yaris in red, silver or a new Platinum White Pearl. Estimated prices are RM71,688 for the J, RM80,591 for the E and RM85,587 for the range topping G variant, which are slightly higher than before. The factory warranty is five years with unlimited mileage.

Estimated prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, but with the 2020 sales tax exemption by the government. The SST exemption is maximum as the Yaris is CKD locally assembled in in Bukit Raja, Klang. Bear in mind that we don’t have the full spec breakdown yet and some of the equipment listed above are available for the model, but not standard across the range – some might be reserved for the higher variants.

