In Cars, Local News, Nissan, Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 5 October 2020 3:50 pm / 3 comments

One of the big upcoming launches of 2020 has got to be the new Nissan Almera, which will do battle with the Toyota Vios and the new Honda City when it debuts later this month. Ahead of the B-segment sedan’s introduction, distributor Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) released a new advertisement touting the car’s tech and the torque from the standard turbocharged engine.

Resplendent in Radiant Red paint and in range-topping VLT form, the Almera matches the stylish aesthetic of the 60-second spot, which also showcases a chef, a bicycle racer and a model under the theme “Challenge All Beliefs”. The video also displays the new Nissan logo that ETCM will be using in all communications moving forward.

Sporting a new, more edgy design and a more upmarket interior, the new Almera will be offered with an impressive level of equipment. This includes LED headlights, automatic climate control, a seven-inch digital instrument display, an eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags, and – most impressively – standard-fit autonomous emergency braking.

No matter which variant you go for, the Almera will be powered by a brand new 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, making 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. Drive gets sent to the front wheels through an Xtronic CVT.

GALLERY: 2020 Nissan Almera Turbo VLT