15 July 2020

Nissan has unveiled its new logo, the new emblem design making its official premiere alongside the global debut of the automaker’s Ariya all-electric crossover.

The new Nissan logo adopts a sleeker look, similar in approach to that taken by Volkswagen for its new logo by adopting a slimmer font and thinner circle. The company says that the new design looks to the future while staying proudly connected to the company’s rich heritage and tradition of innovation.

The logo was actually previewed during the debut of the Ariya concept at the Tokyo Motor Show last year, mounted in its three-dimensional form on the concept’s front grille. In March, it was reported that trademark filings had been made for the new logo in Great Britain, Peru, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said that the Ariya will be the first Nissan vehicle to wear the new brand identity. The new logo will make its way on to future Nissan models as they are introduced or refreshed.