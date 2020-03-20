In International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 20 March 2020 11:55 am / 5 comments

As official details on the Nissan 370Z replacement is still thin on the ground, new logos for the Japanese brand and its sports car have been sighted. the new Z logo has been filed as a trademark with the government of Canada, according to Motor Trend, alongside a new, two-dimensional logo for which trademark filings have been made in Great Britain, Peru, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina.

The new Nissan logo takes on a two-dimensional look, which is similar in approach to those taken by Volkswagen and even more recently, BMW with their latest logos. The new logo has actually had a preview of sorts with the debut of the Ariya concept, albeit the new logo design itself was mounted on a three-dimensional emblem on the concept’s front grille.

Meanwhile, the new Z logo appears to recall the style employed on previous Nissan Z models, such as those on the 240Z, and subsequently the 260Z and 280Z. This would be fitting as the replacement for the current 370Z has been reported to wear a ‘heritage-inspired’ design, though its heart will be modern; the 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6 is likely to feature.

This powerplant serves in the Infiniti Q50 and the Q60 Red Sport, and though those models paired the engine with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, the next Nissan Z will have both manual and automatic offerings. The 370Z has in fact been built with a 3.0 litre biturbo V6 engine and six-speed manual, albeit as a one-off for the SEMA show in 2018.

A number of versions of the Fairlady/Z replacement will surface eventually, and this line-up is to be topped by a performance-focused Nismo version with around 500 hp. As with the forthcoming car’s exterior, the interior will also be thoroughly redesigned and receive the carmaker’s latest in design language as well as infotainment technologies.

