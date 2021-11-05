In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 November 2021 4:58 pm / 1 comment

The Toyota Innova has been given a minor update in Malaysia, with all three variants (2.0E, 2.0G and 2.0X) receiving a wireless charging pad as standard – this was previously a cost option. Pricing has also gone up from when the MPV was first launched back in February, with the base 2.0E now retailing at RM115,553.

Meanwhile, the mid-range 2.0G goes for RM125,232, while the range-topping 2.0X is priced at RM133,355. All prices are on-the-road without insurance but with the sales tax exemption that has been extended until June 30 next year (100% as the Innova is a CKD model).

All Innova variants are powered by a 1TR-FE 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that now meets the Euro 4 emission standard. Outputs are unchanged at 139 PS and 183 Nm, with drive sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with a sequential shifter – there’s also three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Power).

Equipment-wise, the 2.0E comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic halogen headlamps, a black/silver front grille, body-coloured side mirrors and door handles, a regular meter panel, a basic head unit, manual air-conditioning with rear vents, a urethane steering wheel with media controls and a urethane gear knob.

It also gets keyless entry and start, black fabric upholstery, manual front seats a 60:40 split-folding second row bench, a 50:50 split-folding third row bench, a cooled upper glove box, VSC, ABS, EBD, brake assist and seven airbags.

The 2.0G adds on chrome side mirrors and door handles, an Optitron meter panel with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, a nine-inch Display Audio head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a reverse camera, a panoramic view monitor, automatic air-conditioning, Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, an easy-close tailgate, an ambient lighting system, a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and a panoramic view monitor.

At the top, the 2.0X gets 17-inch alloys, automatic LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, combination leather seats, an eight-way powered driver’s seat and second-row captain seats. The variant also gets an exterior styling kit, including front and rear bumper spoilers, overfenders, new bodyside mouldings and redesigned side skirts.

In terms of additional options, the 2.0G and 2.0X can be specified with front and rear digital video recorders (dashcams) that are part of the Tech-Up package for RM1,100, with the other accessory being premium security and solar film for RM2,120.

As for the 2.0E, you can add items like front and rear DVRs (RM1,100), a blind spot monitor (RM2,000), VTS (RM2,000) as well as a DVD-AVX system with a reverse camera for RM3,990, or RM6,590 with a panoramic view monitor.

Colour options include Medium Silver Metallic, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Bronze Mica Metallic, Phantom Brown Metallic and Super White II, although the 2.0X can also be had with an exclusive Crimson Spark Red Metallic. A five-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty is standard with every purchase.

