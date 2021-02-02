In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 2 February 2021 8:42 pm / 5 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has launched the 2021 Toyota Innova facelift in Malaysia, the refreshed MPV making its official debut a month after the order books opened for it. The updated Innova, first unveiled in Indonesia last October, goes on sale here in three variant forms.

The pricing follows that which was announced last month, with the base Innova 2.0E priced at RM111,622, while the 2.0G goes for RM121,483 and the range-topping 2.0X, for RM129,677. All prices are on-the-road without insurance but with the sales tax exemption that has been extended until June 30 this year. A commercial version of the 2.0E for taxi use is also available, and that’s priced at RM97,978 as a result of excise duty exemption.

The refresh brings about some styling changes and the introduction of new features, with additional safety systems now standard across the range. Exterior revisions include a new bumper and trapezoidal-shaped grille with a chrome and black theme as well as new, sharper-looking headlights.

On the 2.0G and 2.0E, these are automatic halogen units with bulbed DRLs, while the 2.0X gets automatic LED projectors and LED DRLs. The fog lamps (LEDs on the 2.0X) and their bezel designs have also been revised, now vertically inclined to better frame the Innova’s front end.

At the back, the L-shaped tail lights now come with darkened edges to accentuate the cluster. The tailgate trim that bridges the rear lights are now black, and the door mirror covers on the 2.0G and 2.0X now feature chrome housings and integrated turn signals.

The 2.0X gets additional styling enhancements exclusive to it, such as front/rear bumper spoilers, new wheel arch mouldings for protecting the bodywork, new bodyside mouldings and redesigned side skirts. It also gets new dark grey metallic 17-inch alloys and 215/55 profile tyres, while the 2.0G and 2.0E are come equipped with 16-inch units and 205/65 rubbers.

In terms of powertrain, the Innova range continues on with a 2.0 litre 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine. The 1TR-FE offers 139 PS at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm at 4,000 rpm in the way of output, with power being sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with a sequential shifter.

Inside, the 2.0E is kitted with black fabric seats (with manual adjustment for the front units), a standard instrument cluster and regular keyed ignition. Other interior elements include black/silver trim, manual air-conditioning, an urethane steering wheel and gear knob as well as a six-speaker CD player audio system.

Moving up to the 2.0G lands buyers with an Optitron meter panel with a 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display, wood/silver trim and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The screen also serves as a display for a 3D Panoramic View Monitor (PVM).

The variant also gets front/rear automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry/ignition, leather-wrapped steering (with wood/silver accents) and gearknob, folding second-row seat-back tables and an easy-close tailgate.

The 2.0X adds on black combination leather upholstery, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat, LED ambient lighting and second-row captain seats as well as enhanced trim on the door cards and centre console box.

The USB ports on the Innova have also been reworked – all are now fast charging capable, and the front two ports have been repositioned in the dashboard from the centre console panel, while an additional USB port is now available for third row occupants.

Click to enlarge.

Safety-wise, all Innova variants are equipped with seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with traction control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill-start assist control and front/rear parking sensors. The 2.0G and 2.0X come equipped with a blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert. The Innova, however, does not get autonomous emergency braking (AEB).

Both the 2.0G and 2.0X also come fitted with a Toyota Vehicle Telematics System (VTS), which can track the vehicle’s movements using GPS and GSM technology, as standard. The system is available as a RM2,000 option for the 2.0E, and other optional kit available for the MPV includes a wireless mobile charger (RM490) and front/rear digital video recorders (RM1,100).

Seven exterior colours are available for the MPV, with one of these being unique to the 2.0X. The six standard shades are Medium Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White II and a new Bronze Mica Metallic, and the additional colour available for the Innova 2.0X is Crimson Spark Red Metallic. The Innova comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.