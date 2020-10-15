In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 15 October 2020 6:57 pm / 3 comments

Toyota has unveiled the 2021 Innova facelift, and the updated MPV has been revised with exterior revisions front and rear, as well as detail updates inside. The exterior dimensions of facelifted Innova are unchanged from before, measuring 4,735 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,795 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.

The is available in the Indonesian market with a choice of 1TR-FE 2.0 litre inline-four cylinder petrol engine or a 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre inline-four cylinder turbodiesel. Both can be had with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The petrol engine produces 139 PS at 5,600 rpm and 183 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the diesel unit outputs 149 PS at 3,400 rpm and 342 Nm of torque from 1,200 to 2,800 rpm when paired with the manual gearbox. Torque is slightly increased with the six-speed automatic pairing, to 360 Nm of torque from 1,200 to 2,600 rpm.

2021 Toyota Innova V Luxury trim variant. Click to enlarge

Petrol-powered versions of the facelifted Innova are offered in five trim levels – G, G Luxury, V, V Luxury and Venturer, while the diesel powertrain is offered in three trim levels, G, V and Venturer. For Indonesia, all trim levels are offered with both manual and automatic transmission choices.

Key visual changes are led by the trapezoidal grille in front, which is framed on its sides and lower edge in chrome, while it has its slats finished in dark gray instead of the pre-facelift’s arrangement of dual chrome slats that bridged the headlamps. On the V and V Luxury variants, these are LED projector units.

The rear end gets a hexagonal license plate garnish finished in black, and the tail lamp assemblies also get darkened edges around the main lamp sections. Wheels are 16-inch two-tone alloys across the board, shod in 205/65 tyres.

Unique to the Venturer variant are a darkened chrome trim on the trapezoidal front grille, along with a bumper spoiler treatment. At the back, a spoiler is mounted at the top of the tailgate, while rolling stock is a set of 17-inch two-tone alloys.

2021 Toyota Innova Venturer trim variant interior. Click to enlarge

Inside, dashboard architecture appears to be carried over from the pre-facelift model. G and G Luxury variants get an eight-inch head unit with radio, USB, Bluetooth and device mirroring, while V and V Luxury variant additionally gain Miracast and smartphone connectivity. The second row continues to get captain seats, with V and V Luxury variants also receiving a centre console-mounted display for media playback.

Further cabin comforts include an integrated air purifier with ioniser in the Luxury variants, and ambient lighting also features in V and V Luxury variants. Safety equipment on the 2021 Innova includes dual front airbags and driver’s knee airbag, as well as Isofix child seat anchors, stability control, hill start assist, ABS and EBD on all variants; the Venturer gains side and curtain airbags.

The Venturer cabin is distinguished by darker wooden trim pieces, adding black leatherette upholstery with red contrast stitching on the captain seats. In here, the nine-inch infotainment unit adds near-field communication NFC to the feature set available on V and V Luxury variants.

In terms of exterior paint finishes, the 2021 Toyota Innova facelift is available in Super White 2, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Mica Metallic, Attitude Black and Phantom Brown. In Indonesia, the Kijang Innova (as it’s known in the country) starts from 337,600,000 rupiah (RM95,320), while the Innova Venturer starts from 435,500,000 rupiah (RM122,962).

Toyota Innova Venturer