19 January 2022

With full electric cars still some years away from becoming mainstream in Malaysia, UMW Toyota Motors claims that hybrid technology is still the best intermediary solution for customers who want a more eco-friendly vehicle today. The launch of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is one way of walking its talk.

The hybrid sits at the top of the crossover range, priced at RM136,550 on-the-road without insurance. That includes the sales and service tax (SST) exemption and a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, as well as an eight-year, unlimited-mileage battery warranty that can be extended by an additional two years for RM2,950. It is locally assembled at the company’s plant in Bukit Raja, making it the first TNGA-based model to be CKD.

Powering this car is an Atkinson-cycle 1.8 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine, producing 98 PS at 5,200 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm. A 72 PS/163 Nm electric motor (juiced by a nickel-metal hydride battery) delivers a total system output of 122 PS, with drive sent to the front wheels. Fuel consumption is rated at 23.3 km per litre.

Based on our testing, the hybrid is as efficient as UMWT claims it to be. In fact, it’s quite a pleasant car to drive, and by far and away the most comfortable when compared to its direct rivals. Watch our video to see what we think of it, and whether or not you should consider buying one. Also, feel free to check out CarBase.my for a more detailed look at its features and specifications, or compare it against other vehicles of your choice.

