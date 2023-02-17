In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 17 February 2023 8:30 pm / 3 comments

Say hello to a sportier version of the Toyota Corolla Cross. The Corolla Cross 1.8 GR Sport has been launched in Malaysia, and the SUV is differentiated by exterior and interior cues, and there are even some changes under the hood for a “sporty driving feel and greater handling”. Based on the non-hybrid 1.8V model, the Corolla Cross 1.8 GR Sport is priced at RM142,000 on the road without insurance.

The GR Sport immediately looks different from the regular Corolla Cross variants thanks to a two-tone package which puts black paint on the roof, A-pillars, wing mirrors and rear spoiler. Choose from Platinum White Pearl, Red Mica Metallic and Nebula Blue for the rest of the body.

In front, the frame of the grille now “points” into the headlamps (reminds us of the Land Cruiser 200 facelift) to make the eyes less pointy. This frame is in gloss black, and there are mesh inserts for both upper and lower grilles. The bumper is also of a different design, with fog lamps moved to the edges.

At the rear, GR Sport stands out with clear lenses for the lamps (no red bits), a unique rear bumper garnish/diffuser design. The three notches you see here are also repeated on the side skirts and front lip area. The wheels are 18-inch items (same size as V and Hybrid) with a two-tone machined finish and exclusive GR Sport turbine design. Of course, GR badging can be found on the front, rear and sides.

Inside, the all-black cabin gets red stitching on the leather seats, steering wheel and gear knob. GR logos can be found on the push start button, embossed on the front seat headrests and the carpet mats.

No change in output from the 1.8 litre ZR-FE engine, which puts out 139 PS and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Dual VVT-i unit is paired to a CVT with seven-speed manual mode. So what are the GR Sport changes? There’s a “Sport ECU” for the electric power steering that is claimed to increase steering feel and response. There’s also reduced body roll thanks to stiffer suspension (retuned springs and struts), and the addition of a Performance Bar.

The rest of the GR Sport’s kit list is identical to the 1.8V variant’s. This means that you get roof rails, eight-way powered driver’s seat and reclining rear seats, 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a powered hatch with kick sensor. Also in are seven airbags, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, 3D panoramic view monitor and a telematics system (car tracker).

At RM142k, the CKD locally-assembled Corolla Cross 1.8 GR Sport is priced RM4,600 higher than the 1.8V. By the way, the range received a price increase for 2023, and the base 1.8G now retails for RM130,400 (+RM2,097), followed by the 1.8V at RM137,400 (+RM2,971). The Corolla Cross Hybrid is yours for RM142,000 (+RM2,009), which is the same price as the GR Sport.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport live pics

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport official pics

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport brochure