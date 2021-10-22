In Car Reviews, Cars, Toyota, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 22 October 2021 9:18 pm / 0 comments

This is the moment many aspiring owners of the Toyota Corolla Cross have been waiting for – a review of the range-topping 1.8V variant. At RM129k, it’s only about RM5,000 more than the 1.8G, but packs quite a bit of extra kit.

That includes bi-LED projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Michelin Primacy 4 tyres, a nicer pair of LED combination tail lights, and Toyota Safety Sense system. Like the 1.8G, it also gets a powered tailgate (with foot sensor), keyless entry system, and a 360-degree surround view camera, so that’s nice.

In our review, we will take you through the things that we really liked about the car, and touch on other aspects that we feel could use some improvements. But all things considered, the Corolla Cross is a real solid choice, and truly has a place in the cutthroat sub-RM140k car market.

