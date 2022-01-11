In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 11 January 2022 6:22 pm / 0 comments

We’ve just concluded the media test drive of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, which will be launched on Thursday, January 14. We will be sharing our driving impressions soon, so stay tuned for that.

During the event, UMW Toyota Motor executive director of sales Mohd Shamsor Mohd Zain told the media that the company expects around 40% of Corolla Cross buyers to go for the petrol-electric model. That’s a significant share of sales for a hybrid, considering that only five per cent of Honda City sales were of the e:HEV variant.

Shamsor also said that customers are expected to be confident about the hybrid technology on board the Corolla Cross, noting that the comprehensive eight-year battery warranty also covers the inverter and the ECU – unlike other carmakers. Should the battery need to be replaced out of warranty, it will cost around RM7,000 at current prices, although it is expected to get cheaper over time.

On the subject of resale value, UMW Toyota expects the Corolla Cross Hybrid to hold up well in the used car market, given that residuals of the last hybrid model, the Camry Hybrid, remain high – higher even than the petrol variants, said Shamsor.

To recap, the Corolla Cross Hybrid, estimated to cost RM137,000, is powered by a 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine that provides 98 PS at 5,200 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm. Mated to this is a 72 PS/163 Nm electric motor, resulting in a total system output of 122 PS. Fuel consumption for the front-wheel-drive SUV is rated at 23.3 km per litre.

GALLERY: Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid in Malaysia