2023 Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport Malaysian review – sporty design, suspension; worth it for RM142k?

In Car Reviews, Cars, Toyota, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2023 10:29 am / 5 comments

Launched back in February this year, the Toyota Corolla Cross GR Sport joins other GR-branded products in the line-up like the Hilux GR Sport, GR86, GR Supra and GR Corolla. In the company of such vehicles, the SUV receives several changes to take on a sportier persona, which will cost you RM142,000 on-the-road without insurance.

This asking price is the same as the available hybrid variant, but the Corolla Cross GR-S matches the lesser V and G variants by using the same 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine that delivers 139 PS (138 hp) at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The mill is mated to CVT with seven virtual speeds that drives the front wheels.

While the drivetrain isn’t touched upon, the electric power steering and suspension get a specific GR tuning, the latter augmented by a Performance Bar. Visual identifiers that this is a GR-S include 18-inch wheels in a GR Sport design, a new gloss black grille that meets the headlamps, and there are mesh inserts for both the upper and lower intakes. The bumper is also of a different design where the fog lamps are moved to the edges.

Elsewhere, the GR-S’ taillights have a clean lens without red accents), accompanied by a unique rear bumper and obligatory GR badging. Inside, the all-black cabin gets red contrast stitching on the leather seats, steering wheel and gear knob, with more GR logos to be found on the push start button, embossed on the front seat headrests and the floor mats.

A two-tone paint scheme is also unique to the GR-S and includes a black roof with a choice of Platinum White Pearl, Red Mica Metallic and Nebula Blue Metallic for the main body colour. The rest of the GR-S’ kit list is identical to the V.

As such, the sporty Corolla Cross comes with roof rails, an eight-way powered driver’s seat and reclining rear seats, a 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a powered liftgate with hands-free access. Also included are seven airbags, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a panoramic view monitor and a telematics system.

Are the improvements done for the Corolla Cross GR Sport worth it? Well, the design is certainly something that our man Hafriz Shah approves of, and you can find out what else he thinks about the GR-S variant in our video review, where he also compares it to another popular model, the Honda HR-V.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.