In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2023 8:36 pm / 1 comment

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) introduced quite a few models from the Japanese carmaker’s Gazoo Racing (GR) performance brand today, and one of them is the GR86 sports car. First revealed globally in April 2021, the GR86 succeeds the original 86 and has a Subaru twin in the form of the second-generation BRZ – both companies have been working together for quite some time.

Compared to its predecessor that was powered by a FA20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four engine, the new GR86’s boxer engine has a higher displacement of 2.4 litres. The FA24 comes with Toyota’s D-4S direct and port fuel injection system and is rated at at 237 PS (234 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm.

For context, the previous 86 in facelifted form packed as much as 208 PS (205 hp) and 212 Nm depending on transmission – the automatic kept to 200 PS (197 hp) and 205 Nm. On that mention, GR86 customers are given the choice of a six-speed manual (226 km/h top speed, 6.3 seconds 0-100 km/h) or automatic (216 km/h top speed, 6.8 seconds century sprint), both with a rear limited-slip differential.

The GR86 boasts 50% more torsional rigidity than before thanks to a reinforced chassis mounting system, while its evolved design from the original results in it measuring 4,265 mm (+25 mm) long, 1,775 mm wide, 1,310 mm (-10 mm) tall, while the wheelbase is up by five mm to 2,575 mm.

The Toyota sports car is differentiated from its Subaru sibling by its front grille, which the carmaker calls a functional “Matrix Grille.” This look features a more expressive air intake that is flanked by L-shaped surrounds for the corner air ducts. Four colours – Ignition Red, Crystal White Pearl, Crystal Black Silica and Magnetic Gray Metallic – are offered for the GR86 in Malaysia.

Inside, the new dashboard adopts angular shapes for a more simplified look, with key items being an eight-inch touchscreen head unit that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s also a seven-inch digital instrument cluster in place of the previous car’s analogue gauges/multi-info display setup, and drivers can choose to enable Track mode or disable any safety nets via the buttons on the centre console.

As for the rest of the kit list, the GR86 comes standard with combination leather and suede upholstery, two-zone climate control, Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) and the Active Safety Suite, which consists of a pre-crash safety (autonomous emergency braking for automatic only), lane departure alert, cruise control (passive for the manual, adaptive for the automatic) and auto high beam. There’s also rear collision warning and brake as well as seven airbags.

Pricing for the GR86 starts at RM295,000 on-the-road without insurance for the manual version, while the automatic retails for higher at RM305,000. Each purchase includes a five-year, 150,000-km warranty.

