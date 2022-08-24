In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 24 August 2022 2:22 pm / 1 comment

Pricing for the 2022 Subaru BRZ has been revised in Malaysia, with the second-generation sports car now costing RM20,000 more than what we reported earlier in March. As such, the manual variant is now priced at RM249,245, while the automatic variant retails at RM259,245. These are on-the-road prices without insurance, inclusive of sales tax.

While order taking for the BRZ has been quietly ongoing for some time, Motor Image has yet to officially launch the model in Malaysia. Nonetheless, cars have started arriving and are being delivered to customers, as seen in a recent Facebook post by Subaru Glenmarie.

However, the number of units being brought in are limited due to supply chain issues that have impacted Subaru’s production sites in Japan. The BRZ is a fully-imported (CBU) model and is only built at the company’s Gunma plant alongside its twin, the Toyota GR86, as well as the latest WRX.

Several times this year, the carmaker had to temporarily suspend production at a few of its sites in Japan, including the Gunma plant, which has affected global BRZ supply. The situation is so dire that Subaru of America quietly stopped accepting orders of the model on January 13 according to a dealer memo sighted by a member of the FT86Club forum. Closer to us, the first 10 units of the BRZ were sold out in Indonesia within an hour of its launch at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

On the BRZ we get here, both variants feature six-speed transmissions sending drive to the rear wheels and are powered by a 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four (boxer) engine rated at 237 PS (234 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm. Performance-wise, the automatic takes 6.8 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 216 km/h, while the manual requires 6.3 seconds and maxes out at 226 km/h.

Equipment-wise, they are identical, with standard items being 18-inch aluminium wheels finished in dark grey, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, aluminium sports pedals, selectable drive modes, leather and Ultrasuede seat upholstery as well as steering-responsive and automatic LED headlamps.

2022 Subaru BRZ 6MT spec sheet (left), 6AT (right); click to enlarge

On the safety front, there’s seven airbags VSC, ABS, EBD, hill start assist and Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection (blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert). However, the automatic variant gains paddle shifters and EyeSight active safety systems, the latter being active cruise control, front vehicle departure alert, autonomous emergency braking and false start suppression control – the last two works moving forward and while reversing.

The BRZ is offered in seven colours – Ignition Red, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Sapphire Blue Pearl, World Rally Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl and Ice Silver Metallic – and comes with a five-year, 100,000-km warranty.

