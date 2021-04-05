In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 5 April 2021 4:49 pm / 0 comments

Alongside the Toyota GR 86, the second-generation Subaru BRZ has also been formally introduced in Japan, with sales of the rear-wheel drive sports car set to begin in the summer, ahead of its Toyota sibling. Production of the model will take place at Subaru’s Gunma plant in Japan, the same as it was with the previous Toyobaru pair.

The latest iteration of the “Boxer engine, Rear-wheel drive and Zenith” was first revealed globally in the United States last November, and the JDM version is pretty much identical to that. As was reported then, the new BRZ offers 50% more torsional rigidity than before, thanks to a reinforced chassis mounting system that adopts elements from the Subaru Global Platform.

Changes to the vehicle’s dimensions are minor, with the BRZ measuring 4,265 mm (+25 mm) long, 1,775 mm wide, 1,310 mm (-10 mm) tall, while the wheelbase is up by five mm to 2,575 mm. The new body is an evolution from the first-generation model, with more aerodynamic elements like front air ducts, side sill air guides and air outlets located behind the front fenders.

Cues like the teardrop-shaped headlamps with integrated C-shaped LED daytime running lights, functional side vents, C-shaped taillights, a ducktail spoiler on the boot lid and a “double bubble” roof are identical to the GR 86, but the BRZ’s hexagonal-shaped grille and chunkier air duct trim help to create some distinction.

Inside, the redesigned cabin features a horizontal dashboard with circular air vents in the corners, while the centre vents are rectangular and sit above a touchscreen head unit. The other screen is a seven-inch TFT LCD digital instrument cluster that can be configured to show various displays, including a simplified rev counter. Other highlights include piano-key switches and dials for the car’s HVAC system, a flat section ahead of the front passenger and a multi-function steering wheel.

Power comes from a FA24D 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine that uses Toyota’s D-4S direct and port injection system, producing 235 PS (232 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm. Those figures are marginally more than USDM model that has 231 PS (228 hp) and 249 Nm. The mill is mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission (Sport mode included), with drive going to the rear wheels.

No word on pricing just yet, but Subaru is more than happy to show its range of STI accessories for the BRZ, which includes a body kit consisting of front, side and rear under spoilers, LED light guides for the front air ducts, side air outlet garnish (two versions), roof garnish, and a boot lid spoiler trim. Fancier mods offered are 18-inch BBS wheels, a dry carbon-fibre spoiler, a performance muffler and performance strut bars.