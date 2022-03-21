In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 21 March 2022 3:20 pm / 6 comments

Motor Image (MI), the authorised distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has begun accepting orders for the second-generation Subaru BRZ, which was first revealed in the United States back in November 2020, and later went on sale in Japan last April.

While there are currently no details available on Subaru Malaysia’s website, and an official launch has yet to take place, dealers have already begun advertising the sports car. A quick check reveals the BRZ with a six-speed manual transmission will be priced at RM229,245 on-the-road without insurance. Keep in mind that there’s no official word on how many units will be made available, nor is there any indication on when deliveries will start.

Meanwhile, the six-speed automatic is costlier at RM239,245 and you do get some extra features beyond having a self-shifting transmission for the premium (more on that later). The previous BRZ in facelifted guise was launched way back in July 2017 and was priced at RM224,389 for the manual and RM230,749 for the automatic, if you’re looking for a point of comparison.

Both transmissions come with a Torsen limited-slip differential and are paired with a 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four (boxer) engine rated at 237 PS (234 hp) at 7,000 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 3,700 rpm. Performance-wise, the automatic takes 6.8 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h and will hit a top speed of 216 km/h, while the manual requires 6.3 seconds and maxes out at 226 km/h.

In terms of equipment, the automatic and manual are nearly identical, with standard items being 18-inch aluminium wheels finished in dark grey, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, aluminium sports pedals, selectable drive modes, leather and Ultrasuede seat upholstery as well as steering-responsive and automatic LED headlamps.

Safety-wise, there’s seven airbags VSC, ABS, EBD, hill start assist and Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection (blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert). The automatic variant is the only one with paddle shifters and the EyeSight suite of systems, the latter includes active cruise control, front vehicle departure alert, autonomous emergency braking and false stare suppression control – the last two works moving forward and while reversing.

Seven colours are available, namely Ignition Red, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Sapphire Blue Pearl, World Rally Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl and Ice Silver Metallic. A five-year, 100,000-km warranty is included with each purchase.

GALLERY: 2021 Subaru BRZ