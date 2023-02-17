In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2023 8:30 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) today launched the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport, which is a performance-focused variant of the brand’s well-known pick-up truck. Priced at RM159,880 on-the-road without insurance, the Hilux GR Sport is offered in three colours, namely Super White II, Attitude Black Mica and Crimson Spark Red Metallic.

In terms of specifications, the GR Sport is very similar to the existing 2.8 Rogue, although there are some model-specific styling touches that match the version sold in Thailand visually. For starters, the GR Sport gets a new front grille that is sportier in appearance and bears the Toyota script.

Elsewhere, overfenders have been added that are colour matched to the body, while the fog lamp surrounds, side mirrors and sport bar are finished in black. The 18-inch wheels also have design unique to the GR Sport, which are wrapped with 265/60 rubbers and partially hide the red-painted front brake calipers with the GR logo.

Inside, the GR Sport marks the first time a Hilux comes with paddle shifters, with another difference from the Rogue being the front seats, which have a different structure and are upholstered in a combination of leather and suede.

Other touches in the cabin include plenty of red stitching, GR logos on the headrests, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry and engine start, aluminium sports pedals and Optitron metres with red accents and a GR welcome animation.

Mechanically, the GR Sport gets the Rogue’s 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 204 PS (201 hp) at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. A six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system are also standard, complemented by an automatic limited-slip differential, a rear differential lock and Active Traction Control (A-TRC).

Click to enlarge

While the engine is familiar – we don’t get the higher output version like some markets – the GR Sport does come with a sports suspension system that features dedicated monotube dampers and retuned coil springs. This is said to provide better damping force and optimal balance for improved stability, steering response and promote handling.

As with the Rogue, the GR Sport comes with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of systems that include of Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Yaw Assist. Other safety-related items are seven airbags, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and a panoramic view monitor.

The Hilux GR Sport gets the same five-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty and once again, is priced at RM159,880. That makes it RM7,000 more than the Rogue that goes for RM152,880. Is it worth it?

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport live photos

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport official photos



GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport/Hilux Rogue brochure

