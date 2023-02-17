In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 17 February 2023 8:37 pm / 0 comments

It has been a busy day for UMW Toyota Motor. Besides launching the Toyota GR Corolla, GR86, Corolla Cross GR Sport and Hilux GR Sport, the company also introduced the 2023 GR Supra to make it a full hand of debuts at Sepang this evening.

As previously intimated, the 2023 model year GR Supra introduces the highly-anticipated six-speed manual transmission model – which was unveiled last year – in the country, and the continued availability of the eight-speed auto version means that Malaysian buyers now have two GR Supra variants to choose from.

Both are powered by the familiar B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six, which continues to offer 388 PS at 5,800 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm from the 2020 update. The 0-100 km/h acceleration time for the 8AT 3.0L remains at 4.1 seconds, and it’s marginally faster than the manual, which manages the same sprint in 4.4 seconds. Top speed is identical for both auto and manual versions, at 250 km/h.

The manual transmission comes equipped with Toyota’s iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) system that offers selectable automatic rev-matching, as well as a shorter final-drive ratio of 3.46 compared to the eight-speed auto’s 3.15.

As before, standard equipment includes Brembo brakes, an adaptive variable suspension and an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, with a change to a newly-designed 19-inch forged alloy wheels the primary external change. The unit is said to be 1.2 kg lighter per wheel than the previous wheel, which helps to reduce unsprung weight.

Likewise, the interior kit remains unchanged, with eight-way power-adjustable seats with driver’s side memory, black leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, an 8.8-inch centre touchscreen, a reverse camera and a 12-speaker JBL surround sound system continuing to hold court.

Some slight alterations have been made to the front end of the manual version’s cabin – it gets a revised centre console to accommodate the shift lever – which is crowned with a spherical, 200-gram shift knob with a GR logo – and naturally ditches the steering wheel paddle shifters, but the electronic parking brake has been retained.

No change to the safety and driver assist equipment list. Aside from seven airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control and hill start assist, the 2023 Supra is fitted with a full complement of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition and adaptive high beam.

The only difference between the auto and manual is that the auto comes with adaptive cruise control (with stop and go), while the manual does with normal cruise control.

Six exterior colours are available as standard for the 2023 GR Supra, and Prominence Red, White Metallic, Black Metallic and Lightning Yellow continue from previously, with Dawn Blue Metallic and Volcanic Ash Metallic being new shades. The price list mentions two additional colours, Matte Storm Grey Metallic and Matte Avalanche White Metallic, strongly suggesting that they are additional cost options for both auto and manual variants.

Finally, pricing. The 2023 Toyota GR Supra variants are priced at (on-the-road without insurance):

GR Supra 3.0 manual – RM645,000

GR Supra 3.0 automatic – RM655,000

While the price of the 2023 model year eight-speed auto is a marked jump from the RM598,987 for the 2022 version, it’s worth remembering that the price was inclusive of the 50% rebate in the sales and service tax (SST) that was in effect until June 30 last year.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota GR Supra 6MT live photos



GALLERY: 2023 Toyota GR Supra 6MT official photos