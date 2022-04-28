In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 28 April 2022 1:47 pm / 0 comments

When the Toyota GR Supra made its debut, the reborn sports car was only offered with an automatic transmission despite the Japanese carmaker saying in the past that a manual version had been developed.

In the time since the GR Supra was launched, fans have been wishing, asking, begging for a manual transmission option, with some even resorting to paying third-party companies to get the deed done. Well, more than three years after the GR Supra’s initial introduction, Toyota is finally giving the people what they want: three pedals and a proper stick shift to #savethemanual.

However, there is a catch and that is buyers can only option a six-speed manual with the 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engine, which in Japan, is the top-spec RZ trim. In the United States, the 3.0 and 3.0 Premium, plus a new special edition A91-MT, will be the manual-available trims.

The manual transmission comes with Toyota’s iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) system that offers selectable automatic rev-matching, as well as a shorter final-drive ratio of 3.46 compared to the eight-speed auto’s 3.15.

Changes inside the cabin include a revised centre console to accommodate the shift lever and the shift paddles behind the steering wheel are no more – the electronic parking brake is retained. You’ll also get a spherical, 200-gram shift knob with the GR logo and an interior sound specifically tuned to “generate excitement during acceleration,” the company said.

Besides adding a manual option, Toyota also updated the rest of the GR Supra range for the 2022 model year. For starters, the dampers of the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) have been retuned for improved roll balance and ride comfort.

The stabiliser bushings are also new to improve initial steering response, while other chassis control systems (AVS, electric power steering and Vehicle Stability Control) are revised for improved overall steering feel and controllability when pushing to the limits. The Track mode also gets tweaked to allow for easy drifting with freedom of throttle control.

In Japan, the RZ trim also gets newly designed 19-inch forged wheels, which are 1.2 kg lighter per wheel than previously to reduce unsprung weight. They also come in a Premium Titanium Dark Silver finish for an enhanced race-suited image.

Volcanic Ash Gray Metallic and Dawn Blue Metallic are new exterior colours available for all trim levels (SZ, SZ-R and RZ). Limited units of the range-topping RZ can also be ordered in a matte Avalanche White Metallic colour, with a tan interior being another new option.

Finally, both the SZ-R and RZ trims have their JBL sound system improved to deliver a better aural experience. Customers in Japan can begin placing their inquiries this coming summer, with vehicle deliveries set to take place in the fall of 2022.

As for the A91-MT mentioned earlier, only 500 units of the new trim level will be offered exclusively in the US. Key highlights include a red ‘Supra’ badge and red ‘GR Supra’ branding on the brake calipers, along with Cognac leather upholstery, an Alcantara shift knob, 19-inch forged wheels in a Frozen Gunmetal Grey finish and red strut tower braces.

The A91-MT comes in two colours, including Matte White and the cheekily named CU Later Grey. Pricing for GR Supra in the US will be announced later this summer and models will sold as 2023 model year cars at Toyota dealerships later this year.

The GR Supra’s are unchanged from before with the 3.0 litre engine continuing to put out 387 PS (382 hp) and 500 Nm. The lesser 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder unit, which doesn’t get the manual, is still rated at 258 PS (255 hp) and 400 Nm.

Toyota is certainly on a roll with its performance cars, and with the GR Supra finally getting a manual, every GR model it sells has a “row your own gear” option, including the GR86, GR Yaris, GRMN Yaris and more recently, the GR Corolla. Exciting times we live in, don’t you think?