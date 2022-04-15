In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 15 April 2022 1:28 pm / 1 comment

Toyota Australia pulled a blinder on everyone, confirming that after three long automatic-only years, the GR Supra will finally be available with a manual gearbox! This follows several rumours, reports and even vaguely official affirmations ever since the voluptuous sports car debuted in early 2019.

Just one photo of the car has been released so far, showing the new three-pedal arrangement with a clutch pedal and a narrower brake pedal. The latter looks to sit quite close to (and flush with) the retained organ-style throttle, which should make heel-and-toe a cinch.

The Toyota GR Supra (left) will likely get the BMW M3/M4’s six-speed manual (right)

No other details have been released, but you can almost certainly expect a six-speed manual gearbox, likely the same unit found in the G80 BMW M3 and G82 M4. Of course, the GR Supra is based on a BMW (the G29 Z4, which is also auto-only), and this longitudinal transmission is one of the last ones Munich has at its disposal – and certainly the only one that can accept the torque of the six-cylinder Toyota.

Indeed, a previous report stated that the row-your-own gearbox will only be offered with the 388 PS/500 Nm B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six, with the 258 PS/400 Nm 2.0 litre turbo four-pot continuing with the standard eight-speed automatic. We’ll have to wait a bit longer for more official information, but for now, are you excited for a new manual Supra?

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota GR Supra in Malaysia