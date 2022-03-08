In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 8 March 2022 10:24 am / 2 comments

Currently, the only transmission available for the Toyota GR Supra is a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, which is used for both the four- and six-cylinder versions. As capable as the automatic is, there have been constant rumours and requests from enthusiasts for a good ol’ manual gearbox.

Prior to the GR Supra’s global debut, Toyota even said that it had prepared a manual version, but when the veils came off the reborn sports car, an auto was all we got. Naturally, the aftermarket got busy, and you can now get a manual conversion kit installed for quite a bit of money.

However, there’s now new evidence that Toyota will offer a manual transmission from the factory, as Japan’s Creative311 has leaked what appears to a press release that is due to be published on April 28 confirming the matter.

Toyota GR Supra with EAG’s manual transmission conversion kit

The four images of the press release reveal some telling details, including the start of production of manual versions, which will take place at the Magna Steyr plant in July 2022 before the start of sales from October.

The manual-equipped GR Supra will also have normal cruise control, but it will lose out on autonomous emergency braking that is offered with the automatic – no paddle shifters too, obviously. More than that, the manual transmission can only be had with the 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engine, as the image shows the option is paired with the RZ trim, with the four-cylinder SZ and SZ-R trims being left out.

When announced, there will also be a special edition of the manual GR Supra that comes with unique wheels and a matte white finish. Other characteristics include a genuine tan leather leather, specific interior trim pieces and a hefty premium for the mentioned items – an extra 550,000 yen (RM19,912) over the standard RZ that starts from 7.313 million yen (RM264,758) now.

Of course, barring official word from Toyota, we’ll take this leak with a pinch of salt for now, although Toyota has said in the past, prior to the GR Supra’s global debut, that it has already prepared a manual version. The father of the GR Supra, Tetsuya Tada, who has been asked for a manual on countless occasions, also said it’s possible to offer it.

Seeing how Nissan’s upcoming Z will be offered with a manual transmission (automatic as an option), Toyota could look to offer the GR Supra with a manual gearbox just before the Z goes on sale, reportedly by June this year. For now, we’re counting down the days to April 28 to see if Toyota delivers on what is claimed in the leak.