In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 15 July 2020 1:11 pm / 0 comments

Official Toyota distributor UMW Toyota Motor has introduced the 2021 GR Supra in Malaysia, less than a year after the launch of the original model. As was previously teased, the model year update adds a significant power increase, while some chassis tweaks help rein in the extra horses.

These added bits come at a considerable cost – specifically, it’s a RM43,880 premium, the 2021 model now retailing at RM611,880 on-the-road without insurance. With the government’s 50% sales and service tax rebate, the price drops to RM589,987, which is still quite a bit more than before. As usual, the price includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

That extra money at least buys you a heaping amount of added punch. Retaining the BMW-derived B58 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six, power has jumped by 48 PS to 388 PS, a 14% increase over the previous Supra. Peak power is also made further up the rev range at 5,800 rpm, while the unchanged torque output of 500 Nm is now sustained over a wider range, from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. This shaves 0.2 seconds from the zero-to-100 km/h time, the car now completing the century sprint in 4.1 seconds.

All this means that the Supra is now on par with its twin, the BMW Z4 M40i, that still isn’t sold in Malaysia. As before, the engine is mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive sent to the rear wheels. And no, we still do not get the 2.0 litre four-cylinder variant that was recently introduced in the US.

The car also receives several revisions to the suspension, including new aluminium front bracing to increase lateral rigidity, uprated front and rear bump stops and retuned dampers. The electric power steering, adaptive damper system, stability control and active rear differential have also been reprogrammed in concert with the hardware changes, making the car more stable through quick transitions.

Other than the addition of the Toyota Supra script on the front brake callipers, the rest of the car remains the same as before. Standard equipment continues to include 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, adaptive dampers, a rear limited-slip differential, eight-way power-adjustable seats with driver’s side memory, black leather upholstery, carbon fibre trim, dual-zone climate control, a head-up display, an 8.8-inch centre touchscreen, a reverse camera and a 12-speaker JBL sound system.

Safety-wise, the Supra is fitted with a full complement of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, and adaptive high beam. Seven airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control and hill start assist continue to be standard fit.

As before, the Supra comes as standard in Prominence Red paint, with Lightning Yellow, White Metallic, Silver Metallic, Ice Grey Metallic and Black Metallic costing an extra RM5,000 (Deep Blue Metallic has been discontinued). Matte Storm Grey Metallic is a RM12,000 option, and with this, the wheels are now finished in full matte grey instead of the usual two-tone look.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 (US spec)