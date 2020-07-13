In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 13 July 2020 5:51 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has uploaded a teaser video for the Toyota GR Supra. The video, which is pasted above, comes with the caption “Keep your foot on the brakes Toyota fans. The Supra is warming up its engine for a huge surprise.” The video’s title is “Supra Improvement Teaser Video”, which is self-explanatory.

Revealed in January 2019 after what felt like a lifetime of teasing, the A90 Supra launched with a BMW-sourced 3.0 litre straight-six with 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. Paired to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission sending drive to the rear wheels, it’s good for 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. The A90 was launched in Malaysia in September 2019.

In February 2020, Toyota debuted the 2021 Toyota GR Supra in the US, with more power, a new 2.0L four-cylinder engine option, some chassis tweaks, extra equipment and a new special edition model. Power has gone up by 47 hp to 382 hp, now made higher up the rev range from 5,800 to 6,500 rpm, representing a 14% increase.

These numbers come as a result of a new dual-branch exhaust manifold, and in spite of a reduced compression ratio of 10.2:1 instead of 11:1, the latter due to a new piston design. With the power bump, the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint time is slashed from 4.1 to 3.9 seconds. 0-60 mph in 3.9s should translate to 0-100 km/h in 4.1s, which the teaser video flashes. That would be an 0.2s improvement over the launch A90.

Power aside, the latest A90 gets a number of revisions to its suspension, including new aluminium front bracing to increase lateral rigidity, uprated front and rear bump stops and retuned dampers. The electric power steering, adaptive damper system, stability control and active rear differential have also been reprogrammed in concert with the hardware changes, making the car more stable through quick transitions, Toyota says.

The US-market 2021 GR Supra can now be had with the Safety and Technology Package, which adds on all-speed adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking sensors with emergency braking, navigation, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and remote connectivity and emergency services. All models get the larger 8.8-inch centre display, in place of the previous standard-fit 6.5-inch item.

