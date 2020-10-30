In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 30 October 2020 6:27 pm / 1 comment

Having been one of the few BMW models yet to be updated with the Driving Assistant package, the G29 Z4 now comes with the welcome suite of active safety features. The roadster, which also forms the basis of the Toyota GR Supra, continues to be offered in just a single variant, the sDrive30i M Sport.

The change was likely made earlier in the year before the government’s sales and service tax (SST) rebate came into effect. Prior to that, the Z4 was priced at RM484,800 with the full six per cent in tax, which made it RM9,000 more expensive than when it was launched in July 2019. With the 50% SST reduction, the car now retails at RM469,510 on-the-road without insurance.

Included in the Driving Assistant package are autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring. These are the same features that were first introduced on the 320i and 330i and then swiftly rolled out to almost the entire Malaysian lineup.

Otherwise, the Z4 is the same as before, continuing to come with LED headlights, the M Sport package, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, power-adjustable seats with driver’s side memory and dual-zone climate control.

Also fitted are parking assist with Reversing Assist, automatic high beam, the range-topping BMW Live Cockpit Professional system with twin 10.25-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment, wireless charging, a reverse camera, and a 12-speaker, 405-watt Harman Kardon sound system.

The engine is also identical – it’s the familiar B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, developing 258 PS from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 1,550 and 4,400 rpm. Those outputs are sent to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox, enabling it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and deliver a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.5 litres per 100 km.

Other models that have hitherto not received the Driving Assistant package, the X2 and the non-M X3, do now come with these features, a source at BMW Group Malaysia said. However, the company has yet to release confirmed specifications and pricing for the updated cars.

