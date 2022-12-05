In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 December 2022 8:35 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) will add several GR models to its line-up next year, including the GR86, GR Corolla and the GR Supra with a manual transmission. This is according to UMWT president Ravindran Kurusamy who revealed the news at a media event today.

For now, the company is not providing a timeline on when these models will be released, but they will join others that have already been introduced in Malaysia, namely the GR Yaris and GR Supra – the latter arrived with an eight-speed automatic.

Focusing on each car, the GR Supra with a six-speed manual transmission is the most recent to make its global debut. The gearbox is paired exclusively with 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engine that outputs 387 PS (382 hp) and 500 Nm of torque.

As for the GR Corolla, it was revealed earlier in April this year and adopts the GR Yaris’ powertrain that consists of a G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with rev-matching, available front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials and GR-Four all-wheel drive system.

However, the GR Corolla packs more power, as much as 304 PS (300 hp) and 370 Nm, due to revisions made by Toyota. Aside from the standard version, there’s also a limited-unit Morizo Edition that sheds weight and amps up the dynamic driving performance.

Lastly, there’s the GR86 that premiered after its twin, the second-generation Subaru BRZ, in April last year. The two-door, rear-wheel drive sports car is the successor to the original 86 that we got here in original and facelift forms.

Now powered by a larger-capacity 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four engine, the GR86 now serves up as much as 235 PS (232 hp) and 250 Nm, and is available with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Details like pricing and local specifications are unknown for now, but for some context, the updated GR Supra retailed for RM611,880 on-the-road without insurance when it was introduced, inclusive of sales tax.

The 86 facelift sold for between RM257,502 for the manual and RM264,309 for the manual when it was introduced in July 2017. The GR Corolla is an all-new addition, but it is likely to be more expensive than the GR Yaris that went on sale for RM299,000 with sales tax. If we extrapolate based on what’s happening in Thailand where the GR Corolla costs 46.8% more than the GR Yaris, the guess figure would be in the region of RM439k.

Of course, we won’t know for sure until the launch days arrive, but for now, which of these three GR models are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments below.