Toyota has finally launched the GR Corolla in Japan, eight months after the hot hatch made its global debut in April. Customers in the carmaker’s home market will have access to two versions, namely the GR Corolla RZ and GR Corolla Morizo Edition, although it won’t be an easy process to secure either.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage, Toyota says the public will have to enter a lottery system for the chance to buy the limited units of the GR Corolla set to be delivered in early 2023.

In the case of the GR Corolla RZ, only 500 cars are up for grabs, with those interested required to submit an online application from now until December 19. Those lucky enough to get an allocation will be notified on January 13 next year and will be forking out the asking price of 5.25 million yen (RM172,031) inclusive of consumption tax.

As for the more track-focused GR Corolla Morizo Edition, just 70 units are available, each priced at 7.15 million yen (RM234,318). As with the “lesser” version, an application is necessary, but this must be done at any of the GR Garage locations nationwide. The deadline for submissions is December 18, with the winners set to be announced on January 6, 2023.

Mechanically, both cars share the same G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) with rev-matching, front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials and GR-Four all-wheel drive system.

The difference is the regular GR Corolla packs 304 PS (300 hp or 224 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 370 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 5,550 rpm, whereas the Morizo Edition has a higher peak torque output of 400 Nm from 3,250 to 4,600 rpm – the horsepower count is the same. The more expensive car also has closer ratios for the first, second and third gears.

Another big change for the Morizo Edition is the removal of the rear seats, making it a pure two-seater compared to the standard car that accommodates five passengers. This also makes it lighter by 30 kg at 1,470 kg. Other revisions include monotube dampers, new-design 18-inch BBS forged aluminium wheels with Toyota Gazoo Racing branding and slightly wider 245/40 profile Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (the GR Corolla RZ gets 235/40 profile Yokohama Advan Apex V601 rubbers).

Pricing for the GR Corolla in Japan doesn’t stray too far from the figures in the United States, but it is a different story for customers in Thailand that must pony up 3.949 million baht (RM498,707). If we ever do get the GR Corolla in Malaysia, how much do you think it’ll sell for?