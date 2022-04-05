In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 5 April 2022 12:53 pm / 1 comment

There probably won't be lines for the new Toyota GR Corolla, hot as this hatch is. It's a manual transmission enthusiast car, and there aren't that many car enthusiasts around to break the internet, even fewer still who are driving stick. Also, it's not a limited run car, so everyone who wants one will be able to get one. Probably.

There probably won’t be lines for the new Toyota GR Corolla, hot as this hatch is. It’s a manual transmission enthusiast car, and there aren’t that many car enthusiasts around to break the internet, even fewer still who are driving stick. Also, it’s not a limited run car, so everyone who wants one will be able to get one. Probably.

Toyota has told Motor1.com that it will be building at least 6,500 units of the GR Corolla in the car’s first year of production, without mentioning a cap. Of this, 1,500 unis will be the high-spec Circuit Edition, which is a limited version. That means the standard Core trim will have a run of over 5k units in the first year. The car will go on sale later this year. Pricing is yet to be announced.

The GR Corolla is something like a bigger GR Yaris. Based on the five-door Corolla hatchback, it gets the smaller car’s G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. Max output is 304 PS at 6,500 rpm and 370 Nm of torque between 3,000 and 5,500 rpm. That’s 27 PS more than the JDM GR Yaris, which is slightly more powerful than ours.

The GR-Four AWD system is also similar, utilising a multi-plate clutch to shuffle power front-to-rear, with users able to choose from either a 60:40, 30:70 or a 50:50 split. Unlike in the Yaris, the drive modes have been split from the AWD modes and control the throttle response, steering weight and other settings. Gazoo’s Corolla ditches the regular Corolla’s electronic parking brake for a handbrake.

The Circuit Edition adds Torsen front and rear limited-slip differentials as standard (the LSDs are available as part of the Performance Package on the standard Core model), along with a sizeable bonnet bulge and functional vents, plus a bigger rear spoiler and an exposed carbon fibre roof. More on the GR Corolla here.

Now that Toyota has entered the ring, which is your favourite C-segment model-based hot hatch? Choose from the Honda Civic Type R (next-gen just around the corner), Volkswagen’s Golf GTI and R, Renault’s Megane RS, Hyundai’s i30 N and the Mercedes-AMG A35, among others. I had to think hard to remember the BMW M135i, which I’m sure you either also forgot or didn’t know existed.

