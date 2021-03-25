In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Danny Tan / 25 March 2021 7:13 pm / 3 comments

Launched in August 2019, the Renault Megane RS 280 Cup has been renewed in Malaysia. Say hello to the Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy facelift, announced by TC Euro Cars earlier today. The facelifted Megane IV range surfaced in February 2020, and with that, the RS 280 became the RS 300. There are some differences, which we’ll point out.

The exterior changes are subtle. Cradling the full LED headlamps are revised C-shaped daytime running lights, while the rear lamps also have a new LED light signature. The rims you see here are flashy 19-inch Jerez alloys, which feature a diamond-cut finish with red strips. Those go very well with the new Flame Red colour, which takes some getting used to on a Renault Sport hot hatch.

We’re now getting the focused Trophy version of the Megane RS, and you’ll see Trophy lettering on the silver F1-style blade – it’s just above the number plate, so you can only see it from an angle.

Open the doors and you’ll find a new part-digital instrument cluster with a customisable 7.0-inch TFT driver’s information display as well as a new 7.0-inch Easylink touchscreen infotainment system. The latter has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and it replaces the portrait 8.7-inch R-Link 2 seen on the pre-facelift car.

Below that new screen are three rotary knobs for the air con – this is the easiest way to identify the latest car from the pre-facelift, which had two knobs. Elsewhere, the steering wheel now features upper and lower sections dressed in Alcantara and there’s a yellow double-diamond logo in place of the old “RS”.

More important are the mechanical upgrades, because this is a driving machine. Good news comes in the form of more power and torque. The 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine now delivers 300 PS and 420 Nm, which is a healthy 20 PS and 30 Nm more than the RS 280. However, manual fans will be saddened by the demise of the stick shift option – the Megane RS is now auto only, ending a lovely run of MTs.

With the six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmission sending power to the front wheels, 0-100 km/h is done in 5.7 seconds, a tenth faster than before. Trophy spec brings with it springs and dampers that are 30% and 25% stiffer respectively compared to the regular RS 300, along with 10% stiffer anti-roll bars. This should translate to even more precise control and handling.

Don’t think that this new Flame Red is RS enough? Don’t worry, Renault Sport’s signature and stunning Liquid Yellow is still available along with Orange Tonic, although both are a RM9,000 cost option. The other exterior shades are Diamond Black and Pearl White.

Finally, price. The 2021 Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy facelift goes for RM326,476 on-the-road without insurance, with sales tax exemption that will be in place till June 30. The hot hatch comes with a three-year or 100,000 km factory warranty. In 2019, the pre-facelift Megane RS 280 was launched at RM279,888 for the manual and RM299,888 for the EDC. Hot hatch fans, what say you?

GALLERY: Facelifted Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy in Flame Red

GALLERY: Pre-facelift Renault Megane RS 280 Cup MT in Orange Tonic