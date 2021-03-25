In Cars, Local News, Renault / By Anthony Lim / 25 March 2021 1:27 pm / 5 comments

TC Euro Cars has officially introduced the facelifted Renault Megane RS in Malaysia, the car debuting here in its RS 300 Trophy guise. The refresh, announced in February last year as part of the mid-life overhaul for the Megane IV range, sees some minor aesthetic changes, new interior equipment and a bump in performance.

The changes start with the headlights, which are now a full-LED setup. The daytime running lights have also been revised, and the rear lamps now come with a new LED light signature. Also new are 19-inch Jerez wheels, which feature a diamond-cut finish with red borders, and there’s a fresh exterior colour option called Flame Red available for the car. To distinguish the variant, the front F1-styled blade on the lower half of the bumper comes stamped with Trophy lettering.

Inside, you’ll find a new digital instrument cluster with a customisable seven-inch TFT driver’s information display as well as a new seven-inch Easylink touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The unit replaces the vertically-oriented 8.7-inch R-Link 2 seen on the pre-facelift.

The centre console switchgear has also been revised, and there is now a third rotary knob. Elsewhere, the steering wheel now features upper and lower sections dressed in Alcantara and a double-diamond logo where the RS identifier used to sit.

Mechanical upgrades with the refresh are led by an increase in power and torque output. The 1.8 litre turbocharged four-pot now delivers 300 PS (296 hp), 20 more than the pre-facelift RS 280, and torque is also up by 30 Nm to 420 Nm.

Unlike previously with the pre-facelift, there’s only one gearbox choice for facelift here – the RS 300 Trophy comes equipped with a six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmission. No manual option anymore, folks. Meanwhile, performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.7 seconds.

Elsewhere, the Trophy route gives the car an even greater focus on handling, with springs and dampers that are 30% and 25% stiffer respectively compared to the regular RS 300, along with anti-roll bars which are 10% stiffer than those fitted to the standard car.

Four other exterior colours are available for the Megane RS 300 Trophy besides the new Flame Red, and these are Diamond Black, Pearl White. Orange Tonic and the signature Liquid Yellow, the last two shades being an additional RM9,000 cost option.

As for the price, the Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy facelift goes for RM326,476, on-the-road without insurance, the price being with the SST exemption that is in place until June 30. The car comes with a three-year or 100,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.

Purchasing isn’t the only means to get behind the wheel of this one, because the car is also available via the company’s subscription programme. The price of a one-year subscription is RM7,200 per month, while a two-year plan lowers this to RM6,200 a month.

Finally, a three-year programme takes it down further to RM5,200 a month. The subscription prices are inclusive of annual road tax, insurance and scheduled servicing, with a 20,000 km mileage cap per year.