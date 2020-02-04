In Cars, International News, Renault / By Gerard Lye / 4 February 2020 10:14 am / 0 comments

Renault has updated its entire Megane IV range, which sees some subtle styling changes and a revised equipment list. The update also includes revisions for the performance-focused RS model as well as the introduction of a new E-Tech plug-in hybrid variant.

As before, the Megane will continue to be offered as a hatchback or wagon, with external upgrades being new graphics for the Pure Vision LED headlights. Also new is the RS Line package, which replaces the previous GT Line, and includes sportier front and rear aprons to give a more dynamic look.

Moving inside, the 9.3-inch portrait touchscreen remains intact, but is now linked to the Renault Easy Link infotainment system that the company says offers the ease of use as a smartphone. Also new is a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster display, which replaces the previous seven-inch unit, and comes with crisp graphics and fonts.

Renault has also blessed the Megane with a number of semi-autonomous systems. One such system is Motorway and Traffic Assistant, a Level 2 system that allows the car to accelerate, brake and steer for short periods with minimal input from the driver.

More significant changes are found under the bonnet, as the Megane is now available in E-Tech guise. This variant will first be offered with the wagon body style, and uses the same plug-in hybrid powertrain found in Captur, which consists of a 1.6 litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a multi-mode clutchless transmission and twin electric motors combining for a total output of 160 PS (158 hp).

Those electric motors draw power from a 9.8 kWh, 400 V battery that provides an EV range of up to 50 km following the WLTP combined cycle, or up to 65 km over an urban cycle. When running on pure electricity, the top speed is capped at 135 km/h.

As for the Megane RS, the lesser RS 280 variant with 280 PS (276 hp) has been dropped from the line-up. As such, all Megane RS models now come with 300 PS (296 hp) from a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder as on the Trophy version, with 420 Nm of torque when paired with an EDC gearbox, or 400 Nm with a six-speed manual.

The French carmaker also tweaked the RS 300 Trophy variant to be even sharper, with shock absorbers and suspension springs that are 25% and 30% stiffer, respectively, as well as an anti-roll bar with a 10% stiffer setting compared to a regular Megane RS.