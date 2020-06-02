In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 2 June 2020 6:14 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota GR Yaris made its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon at the start of the year, and after its European sales debut comes the rally homologation hatchback’s price announcement for the Japanese market. Two powertrain choices are available across three variants.

First up is the fully-kitted RZ variant, packing the headline G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder direct-injection engine producing 272 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Transmission is an iMT six-speed manual gearbox and a GR-Four AWD system, while a multi-plate clutch handles the front/rear torque split.

For the High-performance grade of the RZ, front and rear Torsen mechanical limited slip differentials also feature, while rolling stock is a set of forged aluminium BBS wheels on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. On both regular RZ and High-performance variants, tyre size is 225/40R18.

Next is the Japan-only RS variant, which employs the M15A-FKS 1,490 cc three-cylinder Dynamic Force engine that produces 120 PS and 145 Nm of torque. This is mated to a Direct-Shift CVT with 10 virtual gears, and sends drive to the front wheels.

A more modest engine it may have, however the RS variant employs the same three-door bodyshell and double wishbone rear suspension setup as the 1.6 litre turbo versions. Rolling stock for the GR Yaris RS are 18-inch multi-spoke wheels shod in 225/40 tyres.

Rounding up the trio of GR Yaris variants is the RC, which is a bare-bones version of the fully-equipped RZ. This carries over the RZ’s mechanical components such as the 1.6 litre turbo three-cylinder engine, six-speed manual gearbox and GR-Four AWD system, with ‘all equipment unnecessary for driving’ such as the Display Audio infotainment system removed for weight reduction.

This saves 30 kg from the RZ’s 1,280 kg, and rolling stock for the RC variant from the factory is 205/45R17, while the RC’s track widths are 5 mm wider than on the RZ. There are early-model editions, too. Toyota is accepting online pre-orders for the RZ High-performance First Edition and the RZ First Edition variants in Japan until June 30.

These will feature matte black paint for its diffusers and rear spoilers, while manufacturer options include a marble-pattern CFRP roof and ‘Emotional Colour Premium’ sports seats. First Edition models can also be specified with the optional Morizo signature on the windshield.

Customers in Japan will also be presented with special gifts upon completing the vehicle purchase, such as tickets to the WRC Rally Japan as well as an original GR Yaris miniature car. Sale of the Toyota GR Yaris is expected to commence in Japan from September 2020.

