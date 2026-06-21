In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Toyota / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 21 2026 11:51 am

The Toyota Corolla Cross has quietly become one of the default choices in Malaysia’s busy C-segment SUV class – a no-drama, efficient family crossover that pairs Toyota’s reputation for reliability with a frugal hybrid option. But at around RM134,000 to RM149,000 it sits in one of the most fiercely contested price brackets on the market, up against the Honda HR-V, Proton X50, Mazda CX-30 and a wave of new Chinese rivals.

So is the Corolla Cross the one to buy? This guide lays out the current Malaysian price list, answers the questions buyers actually ask (including the recurring “is it a 5- or 7-seater?”), runs the key specs, and pits it head-to-head against its main rivals.

Toyota Corolla Cross price in Malaysia (2026)

The Corolla Cross is offered in three variants, all five-seaters and all 1.8 litre: one naturally-aspirated petrol and two hybrids, topped by the sporty GR Sport. Here’s the line-up with an indicative monthly instalment.

Toyota Corolla Cross - Malaysia price list (2026) Variant Price (OTR) Powertrain Est. monthly* 1.8V (petrol) RM133,800 1.8L NA petrol, 139 PS / 172 Nm ~RM1,366 1.8 HEV RM140,800 1.8L hybrid, 122 PS combined ~RM1,437 1.8 HEV GR Sport RM148,800 1.8L hybrid, 122 PS combined ~RM1,519

Prices are on-the-road without insurance. The GR Sport commands an RM8,000 premium over the regular Hybrid for its bodykit, 18-inch turbine alloys, black roof option, red interior accents and GR badging – it’s a cosmetic and trim upgrade, not a mechanical one.

Monthly figures are indicative estimates based on a 10% down payment, 2.5% flat interest and a nine-year hire-purchase tenure; your actual instalment will vary with down payment, rate and tenure.

Is the Corolla Cross a 5-seater or a 7-seater?

This is the single most common question, so to be clear: in Malaysia the Toyota Corolla Cross is a five-seater only. There is no seven-seat version.

If you need three rows from Toyota at a similar size, that’s the Veloz (a seven-seat MPV) or a step up to an Innova Zenix; among rivals here, none of the direct competitors below offer seven seats either.

The Corolla Cross’s appeal is a roomy five-seat cabin and a large, flat 440-litre boot rather than occasional-use third-row seats.

Specs and fuel consumption

Every Corolla Cross shares the same body and footprint – 4,460 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,620 mm tall on a 2,640 mm wheelbase, with 161 mm of ground clearance and a tight 5.2 m turning radius. The real split is the powertrain.

The petrol 1.8V uses a 139 PS/172 Nm 1.8 litre engine with a 7-speed CVT (Sequential Shiftmatic), while the hybrids pair a 98 PS/142 Nm Atkinson-cycle 1.8 with a 72 PS (53 kW)/163 Nm electric motor and an E-CVT for a combined 122 PS, fed by a 201.6V nickel-metal hydride battery. Top speed for the hybrid is 170 km/h.

The GR Sport is mechanically the same as the 1.8 HEV, adding sport-tuned suspension, performance bracing, a Sport ECU steering tune, GR-design 18-inch wheels and the cosmetic GR package – it’s a sportier flavour, not a faster one.

Toyota Corolla Cross - detailed specifications Specification 1.8V (petrol) 1.8 HEV / GR Sport Engine 1.8L 4-cyl DOHC 16V VVT-i 1.8L 4-cyl DOHC 16V VVT-i (Atkinson) Bore x stroke 80.5 x 88.3 mm 80.5 x 88.3 mm Engine output 139 PS / 172 Nm 98 PS / 142 Nm Electric motor None 72 PS (53 kW) / 163 Nm Combined output 139 PS 122 PS Transmission 7-speed CVT (Sequential Shiftmatic) E-CVT Drive modes None Power / Eco / Normal / EV Hybrid battery None NiMH, 201.6 V, 6.5 Ah Top speed Not stated 170 km/h Length x width x height 4,460 x 1,825 x 1,620 mm 4,460 x 1,825 x 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,640 mm 2,640 mm Ground clearance 161 mm 161 mm Kerb weight 1,405 kg 1,430 kg Fuel tank 47 litres 36 litres Boot space 440 litres 440 litres Tyres & rims 225/50 R18 alloy 225/50 R18 alloy (GR Sport design) Suspension (F/R) MacPherson strut / torsion beam MacPherson strut / torsion beam (sport-tuned on GR Sport) Brakes (F/R) Ventilated disc / solid disc Ventilated disc / solid disc Instrument display (MID) 4.2-inch 12.3-inch Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless CarPlay / Android Auto, 6 speakers 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless CarPlay / Android Auto, 6 speakers Air-conditioning Single-zone auto Dual-zone auto Driver’s seat 8-way powered 8-way powered 360 camera (PVM) With With Toyota Safety Sense PCS, LDA, DRCC, LTA, AHB, BSM, RCTA PCS, LDA, DRCC, LTA, AHB, BSM, RCTA Airbags 7 (incl. driver’s knee) 7 (incl. driver’s knee)

On fuel, the hybrid is the headline: Toyota’s claimed figure is 23.3 km per litre (about 4.3 L/100km), genuinely frugal for the class and the single biggest reason most buyers step up to the HEV.

The petrol 1.8V is the thirstier choice – it makes its 139 PS by revving to 6,400 rpm and lacks any electric assistance, so expect real-world economy in the mid-teens km/l. Interestingly, the petrol partly offsets this with a larger 47-litre fuel tank (versus the hybrid’s 36 litres), so touring range between fills is closer than the consumption gap suggests – but around town, where the hybrid runs on electric power most often, the HEV’s advantage is decisive.

Every variant gets Toyota Safety Sense as standard – autonomous emergency braking, full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane centring, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and more – plus seven airbags.

Ownership is backed by Toyota’s five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, with an additional eight-year battery warranty on the hybrids.

How the Corolla Cross compares to its rivals

Here’s the Corolla Cross against its five closest cross-shops, before we go through each in turn.

Corolla Cross vs similarly priced rivals Specification Corolla Cross Honda HR-V Mazda CX-30 Proton X70 Jaecoo J7 Price (OTR) RM133,800-148,800 RM115,900-143,900 RM128,400-154,400 RM106,800-119,800 RM138,800-158,800 Powertrains 1.8 NA or 1.8 hybrid 1.5 NA / 1.5 turbo / e:HEV 2.0 / 2.5 NA 1.5 turbo 1.6 turbo or plug-in hybrid Max power 139 PS (NA), 122 PS (HEV) up to 179 PS up to 162 PS 178 PS up to 279 PS (PHEV) Hybrid option Yes (full hybrid) Yes (e:HEV) No No Yes (plug-in) Seats 5 5 5 5 5 Prices OTR without insurance; current 2026 figures and max power from carbase.my. All are five-seaters. Power shown is the highest in each range.

Corolla Cross vs Honda HR-V

This is the headline rivalry. The Honda HR-V matches the Corolla Cross almost dead-on on price (RM115,900-143,900) and, like Toyota, offers an e:HEV hybrid at the top.

Where Honda pulls ahead is choice and performance: the HR-V also offers a 179 PS 1.5 turbo that the Corolla Cross has no answer to, and Honda’s packaging (including the clever “Ultra Seats”) is a cabin highlight. The Corolla Cross counters with stronger hybrid economy, Toyota’s resale and reliability reputation, and the bigger boot.

Pick the HR-V if you want turbo performance or Honda’s interior versatility; pick the Corolla Cross if hybrid efficiency and Toyota ownership peace-of-mind top your list.

Corolla Cross vs Jaecoo J7

The Jaecoo J7 (RM138,800-158,800) is the most ambitious of the new Chinese challengers – a larger, more premium-feeling SUV with Land Rover-inspired styling, a big touchscreen-led cabin and a generous kit list.

It also offers powertrains the Corolla Cross simply can’t match: a 197 PS 1.6 turbo (in 2WD or AWD form) or a 279 PS plug-in hybrid with around 88 km of EV-only range (WLTP) for daily commutes on electricity alone. The Corolla Cross counters with Toyota’s unmatched reliability and resale record, a fuss-free full hybrid that never needs plugging in, and a proven local service and parts network.

Pick the Jaecoo J7 if you want maximum space, power and technology for the money – especially the plug-in hybrid if you can charge at home; pick the Corolla Cross for Toyota peace-of-mind, effortless hybrid operation and potentially stronger resale value.

Corolla Cross vs Proton X50

The Proton X50 is the value challenger, starting from just RM89,800 and topping out at RM113,300 – comfortably under the Corolla Cross – while its 1.5 turbo musters up to 178 PS. The trade-offs: it’s a size smaller, there’s no hybrid option, and resale and brand perception sit below Toyota’s.

Pick the X50 if budget and turbocharged performance-per-ringgit matter most; pick the Corolla Cross for the hybrid’s running-cost savings and long-term resale.

Corolla Cross vs Proton X70

In size and segment, the Proton X70 (RM106,800-119,800) is arguably the closest natural rival to the Corolla Cross – a proper C-segment SUV that happens to undercut it by RM15,000 to RM30,000.

Its 1.5 litre turbo musters 178 PS/290 Nm, comfortably more grunt than the Corolla Cross’s petrol, and it serves up a larger 515-litre boot. The trade-offs: there’s no hybrid option, real-world economy trails the Toyota’s HEV, and Proton’s resale sits below Toyota’s.

Pick the X70 if you want a similarly-sized SUV with more turbo torque and a bigger boot for noticeably less money; pick the Corolla Cross for the hybrid’s fuel savings and Toyota’s resale and reliability.

Corolla Cross vs Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota’s own Yaris Cross (RM99,900-109,900) is a deliberately smaller and cheaper B-segment SUV, also offered with a hybrid. Think of it as the Corolla Cross’s little brother: less rear space and boot, less power (105-111 PS), but lighter on the wallet to buy and run.

Pick the Yaris Cross if you want a smaller, more affordable Toyota hybrid for city use; pick the Corolla Cross if you need the extra space and a more substantial feel for family duty.

Corolla Cross vs Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is a size up and a price tier above (RM178,200-195,900), so it’s a stretch cross-shop rather than a direct rival. It’s noticeably bigger inside, with a 1.5 turbo and a 2.0 e:HEV hybrid, but you’re paying RM30,000-plus more.

Pick the CR-V if you genuinely need the extra space and have the budget; the Corolla Cross is the smarter buy if you don’t.

Corolla Cross vs Mazda CX-30

The Mazda CX-30 (RM128,400-154,400) is the premium-feel alternative – lovely materials, sharp styling and the best drive in the class. But it’s naturally-aspirated only (up to 162 PS), with no hybrid, a smaller boot and thirstier real-world economy.

Pick the CX-30 if cabin quality and driving enjoyment outrank efficiency; pick the Corolla Cross for the hybrid’s frugality and Toyota’s practicality.

Other rivals worth a look

Beyond the big five, the Corolla Cross also draws cross-shoppers from:

– Perodua Traz (RM76,100-81,100) – the value pick and, in fact, a twin of the Yaris Cross; far cheaper, though a class smaller and petrol-only.

– Mitsubishi Xforce (RM109,980-119,980) – a stylish, well-priced B-SUV, but naturally-aspirated only.

– Chery Tiggo Cross (RM88,800-99,800) – undercuts everyone and offers a hybrid, the value-hybrid wildcard.

Ownership and running costs

Toyota Malaysia publishes fixed-price service packages, which are available for viewing in the images above. The compulsory first service at 1,000 km is RM198 with free labour, after which servicing steps through the schedule at regular intervals, alternating a light “Basic” service with a fuller “Advance” one, plus a bigger “Advance Plus” major service every 40,000 km.

Here’s how the standard (synthetic) packages compare:

Toyota Corolla Cross - service package prices (Jan 2026) Service package Petrol 1.8V 1.8 HEV First service (1,000 km, free labour) RM198 RM198 Basic service RM218 RM218 Advance service RM358 RM358 Advance Plus (major, every 40,000 km) RM618 RM578

Big-ticket periodic items are few and far between. On the petrol, the CVT fluid and fuel filter are due at 80,000 km and iridium spark plugs at 100,000 km (around RM270), with engine coolant not needed until 160,000 km.

The hybrid is no costlier to keep – its major service is actually RM40 cheaper, its transaxle fluid is due at 80,000 km, spark plugs at 100,000 km (around RM390), engine coolant at 160,000 km and the inverter coolant only at 240,000 km.

Crucially, there is no scheduled replacement for the hybrid battery, which is covered by the eight-year warranty. In practice, that means routine upkeep of roughly RM900-1,200 a year for a typical 15,000-20,000 km annual mileage – genuinely low running costs, and near-identical whether you choose petrol or hybrid.

Backing all this is Toyota’s five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, plus the additional eight-year (also unlimited-mileage) hybrid battery warranty – and you can prepay a service package for fixed costs.

A big part of the Corolla Cross’s appeal is cheap, fuss-free ownership:

Fuel: the hybrid’s 23.3 km/l claim means real savings at the pump versus turbocharged rivals – the single biggest running-cost advantage here.

the hybrid’s 23.3 km/l claim means real savings at the pump versus turbocharged rivals – the single biggest running-cost advantage here. Road tax: because the Corolla Cross hybrid is a conventional (non-plug-in) hybrid, road tax is calculated on its 1.8-litre (1,798cc) engine, just like any petrol car – it is not taxed under the EV road-tax scheme. That works out to RM359.40 a year, the same across all three variants.

because the Corolla Cross hybrid is a conventional (non-plug-in) hybrid, road tax is calculated on its 1.8-litre (1,798cc) engine, just like any petrol car – it is not taxed under the EV road-tax scheme. That works out to RM359.40 a year, the same across all three variants. Insurance: the first-year premium, before any no-claim discount (NCD), is around RM3,791.90 for the 1.8V based on its sum insured; the higher-value hybrids cost a little more, and your accumulated NCD will bring renewals down significantly from there.

the first-year premium, before any no-claim discount (NCD), is around RM3,791.90 for the 1.8V based on its sum insured; the higher-value hybrids cost a little more, and your accumulated NCD will bring renewals down significantly from there. Servicing & warranty: Toyota’s reputation for low maintenance costs applies, backed by the five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty and eight-year battery warranty.

Verdict – is the Corolla Cross the one?

The Toyota Corolla Cross wins on the things that matter most to a mainstream family buyer: a genuinely frugal hybrid, a roomy five-seat cabin and big boot, a full safety suite as standard, and Toyota’s unmatched reputation for reliability and resale.

It’s not the sportiest (the HR-V turbo and X50 are quicker), the most premium-feeling (that’s the CX-30), nor the cheapest (the X50, Traz and Tiggo Cross all undercut it) – but it’s the most rounded, and for most shoppers in this bracket that balance is exactly the point.

If your priority is efficiency, peace of mind and resale, the 1.8 Hybrid is the sweet spot of the range – and the one to put at the top of your shortlist.

Video review

What about a used Corolla Cross?

The Corolla Cross only arrived in Malaysia in 2021, so even the oldest used examples are still relatively young, and there’s a healthy supply to choose from.

Going by current Carro Certified listings, used prices run from roughly RM69,000 for an early, higher-mileage 2022 car to around RM128,000 for a near-new 2024-2025 example, with the bulk sitting between RM92,000 and RM113,000. As a rough year-by-year guide, 2021 cars hover around RM88,000, 2022s around RM103,000, 2023s around RM109,000 and 2024s around RM116,000.

The most useful quirk for used buyers is that the hybrid’s new-car premium all but disappears on the second-hand market: used petrol and hybrid Corolla Crosses trade at almost identical money (both around RM104,000 median), so a pre-owned HEV is arguably the smartest pick in the range – you get the fuel savings without paying extra for them.

That said, a near-new 2024-2025 example at RM116,000-125,000 sits close enough to the RM133,800 list price of a brand-new 1.8V that buyers may simply want stretch to new for the full warranty. This simply speaks of how well Toyotas retain their resale value.

Whichever you choose, buy on service history and condition first, and on a hybrid remember the high-voltage battery is covered by Toyota’s eight-year warranty from new.

GALLERY: Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV GR Sport

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GALLERY: Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV GR Sport (2026)

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GALLERY: Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV

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GALLERY: Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8V

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