2023 Toyota Veloz Malaysian review – seven-seat MPV with 1.5L NA, Safety Sense; RM95k, worth it over Alza?

In Car Reviews, Cars, Toyota, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 9 August 2023 11:26 am / 0 comments

The Toyota Veloz was launched in Malaysia last October and replaces the Avanza in the local line-up. Now built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, the all-new MPV is deemed as a more upmarket offering compared to its close cousin, the Perodua Alza.

With a price tag of RM95,000 on-the-road without insurance, is the Veloz worth the premium over the Alza? What are the differences and how does it stack up against comparable rivals in the segment like the Mitsubishi Xpander? That’s what Hafriz Shah attempts to find out in our video review of the Veloz.

The Toyota MPV is powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine that makes 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. This is mated to a CVT with seven virtual speeds that sends drive to the front wheels, which is a significant departure from the departed Avanza that was rear-wheel drive and had a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Only one variant of the Veloz is offered here, and it comes standard with LED headlamps, LED DRLs, keyless entry and engine start, three drive modes (Power, Eco and Normal), a seven-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, black semi-leather upholstery, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, a 3D panoramic view monitor and a front dashcam.

There’s also the nine-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit that is connected to six speakers and has support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is something that is uncommon in most cars in the market.

Rounding off the kit list is the Toyota Safety Sense suite that includes autonomous emergency braking, all-speed adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention with steering assist, lane keeping control, front departure alert, adaptive driving beam, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and pedal misoperation control. The usual passive safety systems (VSC, traction control, ABS) and six airbags are also standard.

After watching the video and going through the gallery below, what are your thoughts of the Veloz? Is it worth the nearly RM20,000 extra over the top-spec Alza AV? Share your comments with us below.

