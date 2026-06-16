Jaecoo J7 buyer’s guide – 2WD, AWD or PHEV?

In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Omoda Jaecoo / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 16 2026 6:21 am

When Chery launched its Jaecoo sub-brand in Malaysia in July 2024, the J7 was the car that introduced it – a C-segment SUV pitched as more rugged and more premium than the mainstream, with styling that nods (gently) towards Land Rover.

It worked: the J7 became a genuine sales hit, the plug-in hybrid version went on to become the best-selling PHEV in the country at that time, and Omoda Jaecoo Malaysia crossed 20k deliveries in just over a year.

But the J7 now comes in three flavours – a 2WD petrol, an AWD petrol and a plug-in hybrid – and choosing between them isn’t obvious. This is our complete buyer’s guide to the Jaecoo J7 for the Malaysian market: the variants, the prices, what the Super Hybrid System actually does, and which one makes sense for you.

What is the Jaecoo J7?

The J7 is a locally-assembled (CKD) C-segment SUV built at Chery’s plant in Shah Alam, Selangor – so well-established here that Malaysia now exports the car to Brunei and even supplies Thailand. It shares its platform with the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, and at 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall with a 2,672 mm wheelbase, it sits in the size ballpark of a Toyota Corolla Cross and just below a Mazda CX-5.

Jaecoo leans into a rugged, light-off-road image. The petrol J7 offers 200 mm of ground clearance, a 600 mm wading depth, and approach and departure angles of 21 and 29 degrees. It’s rated to tow up to 1,300 kg, with a 75 kg roof load.

Variants and pricing

There are three variants, all on-the-road without insurance:

Jaecoo J7 2WD (petrol) – RM138,800

Jaecoo J7 AWD (petrol) – RM148,800

Jaecoo J7 PHEV – RM158,800

Each step up the range costs RM10,000. Notably, the two petrol variants are identically equipped – the extra RM10k for the AWD buys you the all-wheel-drive hardware and its additional off-road drive modes, not more kit. The PHEV, for another RM10k over the AWD, is the one most buyers gravitate to, and it’s easy to see why once you look at the running costs.

Jaecoo J7: 2WD vs AWD vs PHEV Specification J7 2WD J7 AWD J7 PHEV Price (OTR, no insurance) RM138,800 RM148,800 RM158,800 Powertrain 1.6L turbo petrol 1.6L turbo petrol 1.5L turbo plug-in hybrid (SHS) Total output 197 PS / 290 Nm 197 PS / 290 Nm 279 PS Transmission 7-speed wet DCT 7-speed wet DCT Single-speed DHT Driven wheels Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive Front-wheel drive 0-100 km/h 9.2 seconds 9.9 seconds 8.5 seconds Top speed 180 km/h 180 km/h 180 km/h Fuel consumption 7.0 L/100km 7.7 L/100km 4.9 L/100km EV-only range Not applicable Not applicable 106 km (NEDC) / 88 km (WLTP) Total range Not stated Not stated Up to 1,300 km Drive battery None None 18.3 kWh BYD Blade LFP Drive modes Eco, Normal, Sport Adds Sand, Mud, Snow, Off-road EV and HEV modes Boot space 412 litres 412 litres 500 litres Spare wheel Full-size Full-size Tyre repair foam

The petrol J7 (2WD and AWD)

Both petrol variants use a 1.6 litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder making 197 PS (194 hp) and 290 Nm, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission by Getrag. The 2WD is front-wheel drive; the AWD adds all-wheel drive plus seven drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport, Sand, Mud, Snowfield and Off-road.

The lighter, front-driven 2WD is actually the quicker and more efficient of the two, hitting 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds (versus 9.9 for the AWD) and sipping a claimed 7.0 L/100km against the AWD’s 7.7. Unless you genuinely intend to take the J7 onto loose surfaces or want the extra traction for peace of mind, the 2WD is the smarter petrol buy – it’s RM10k cheaper, quicker and more economical, with no equipment penalty.

The J7 PHEV and the Super Hybrid System

The plug-in hybrid is the most interesting J7. At its 2025 launch it was the cheapest plug-in hybrid on sale in Malaysia – a title since claimed by even more affordable models such as the Proton eMas 7 PHEV – but it remains the best-selling PHEV in the country, and the most powerful in its price bracket.

It swaps the 1.6 turbo and DCT for Chery’s Super Hybrid System (SHS): a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine running a “deep Miller cycle” (143 PS / 215 Nm, with a claimed 44.5% thermal efficiency), a 204 PS / 310 Nm electric drive motor, a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission and an 18.3 kWh BYD Blade LFP battery. Combined system output is a headline 279 PS, dropping the 0-100 km/h time to 8.5 seconds.

Unlike traditional plug-in hybrids – which can become thirsty once the battery is depleted because they’re lugging dead weight – the SHS works more like a series-parallel hybrid with a big battery. Most of the time the engine acts as a generator feeding the electric motor; it only clutches in to drive the wheels directly at higher speeds (from around 70-80 km/h, where the petrol engine is most efficient). The upshot is that even with the battery run down, claimed consumption only rises to 5.99 L/100km, versus 4.9 L/100km combined.

That efficiency is real. On one of our drives, the J7 PHEV covered 1,066 km from Singapore to Hat Yai almost entirely on highways and averaged 3.8 L/100km, with range to spare. In other markets it’s sold as the “J7 SHS” precisely to distance it from the reputation of older PHEVs.

EV range and charging (PHEV)

The PHEV’s BYD-sourced 18.3 kWh battery is rated at 106 km of EV-only range on the NEDC cycle (88 km WLTP) – enough for several days of school runs and errands without burning a drop of petrol. Combined with the 60-litre fuel tank, total range is a claimed 1,300 km (NEDC), which Jaecoo says is conservative.

Charging is flexible: up to 40 kW DC fast charging takes the battery from 30 to 80% in about 20 minutes, while a 6.6 kW AC wallbox at home gives a full charge in under four hours. There’s also a 3.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function for powering external devices. The system never lets the battery drop below ~20% charge, which Jaecoo says protects long-term battery health; the pack is IP68-rated and claimed to last up to a million kilometres.

Design, interior and equipment

Whichever variant you pick, the J7 is generously equipped – there are no stripped-out base models here. Standard across the range are 19-inch two-tone alloys, full LED lighting front and rear, a powered tailgate, a panoramic glass roof, leather/faux-leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control with an N95 air purifier, powered front seats with memory, heating and ventilation, a front-passenger “boss switch”, a 50-watt cooled wireless charger, 64-colour ambient lighting, keyless entry with remote start and cabin pre-conditioning, and rear privacy glass.

On the tech side you get a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a large 14.8-inch portrait touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, a 360-degree (540-degree on the petrol) camera system and an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

The PHEV gets some unique touches: aero 19-inch wheels, a cleaner door-card and centre-console design, a column-mounted gear selector (freeing up space for EV/HEV mode buttons), a built-in dashcam, and a clever “Cinema Tonneau Cover” whose white underside doubles as a projector screen – handy with that V2L socket.

Practicality

The petrol J7 has a 412-litre boot with a full-size spare underneath. Interestingly, the PHEV actually offers more – 500 litres (1,265 with the rear seats folded) – despite housing its battery under the floor; the trade-off is that it makes do with tyre-repair foam rather than a full-size spare.

Safety

The J7 is well-equipped for safety across the board, with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite: autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring/keeping, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert (with auto brake on the PHEV), front collision warning, door-opening warning, driver attention monitoring, traffic jam assist and more. The PHEV carries eight airbags, including a front-centre airbag and a driver’s knee airbag.

Warranty and ownership

All J7s come with a seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty plus round-the-clock roadside assistance. Petrol buyers have, at various points, been offered an early-bird 10-year/one-million km engine warranty.

The PHEV adds an eight-year/160,000 km warranty on the battery, motor and controller, with Jaecoo promising a one-to-one battery exchange if its state of health falls below 70% within the warranty period; the DHT is covered for seven years/150,000 km.

On promotion, Jaecoo has also offered a 10-year/one-million km warranty covering both engine and battery. Ongoing deals have included a choice of a five-year/100,000 km free service package or a 0.8% interest subsidy – worth confirming what’s current when you buy.

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What’s new for 2026

A mild update spotted in Thailand (which sources its J7s from Malaysia) is expected to reach us before long: new 19-inch multi-spoke wheels and a brown faux-leather interior option that extends to the dashboard, door cards and console, paired with Carbon Crystal Black or Olive Grey paint. There are no mechanical or pricing changes. Chery has also shown a J7 Hybrid (a regular hybrid, not plug-in) in China, hinting at further powertrain options down the line.

How the J7 compares to rivals

The J7 plays in a crowded C-segment SUV space. On the petrol side, its natural rivals are the value-leading Proton X70, its own platform sister the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, and the established Japanese benchmark, the Honda CR-V (now hybrid-led and priced well above). Mazda’s CX-5 also competes here, though an all-new generation is arriving at an estimated RM170k around mid-2026, so the current car is on run-out.

Jaecoo J7 vs petrol C-SUV rivals Specification Jaecoo J7 2WD Proton X70 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Price (from) RM138,800 RM106,800 RM123,800 Engine 1.6L turbo petrol 1.5L turbo petrol 1.6L turbo petrol Power / torque 197 PS / 290 Nm 181 PS / 290 Nm 197 PS / 290 Nm Transmission 7-speed wet DCT 7-speed wet DCT 7-speed wet DCT Driven wheels Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive Prices are OTR without insurance, 'from' / representative variant. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro RRP dates from 2024 and is typically discounted.

Against these, the J7 sits mid-pack on price but leads the Chinese and national set on power (matched only by its Tiggo 7 Pro cousin), while packing more equipment than the cheaper X70. The CR-V remains the quality benchmark and is the larger car, but now costs some RM30k-40k more.

On the plug-in hybrid side, the J7 PHEV is no longer the outright cheapest – that mantle has passed to the Proton eMas 7 PHEV – but it counters with the most power in its bracket and one of the longest total driving ranges. The Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV is its closest sibling rival, while the seven-seat Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV sits at almost identical money for those who need a third row.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV vs plug-in hybrid SUV rivals Specification Jaecoo J7 PHEV Proton eMas 7 PHEV Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV Price (from) RM158,800 RM109,800 RM129,800 RM159,800 System output 347 PS / 525 Nm 262 PS / 262 Nm 279 PS / 365 Nm 275 PS / 365 Nm EV range (WLTP) 88 km 83-146 km 90 km 90 km Total range Up to 1,200 km Up to 996 km Up to 1,200 km Up to 1,200 km Battery 18.3 kWh LFP 18.4-29.8 kWh LFP 18.3 kWh LFP 18.3 kWh LFP Seats 5 5 5 7 Prices OTR without insurance, 'from'. EV and total ranges are manufacturer claims (WLTP); the eMas 7 spans its 18.4 kWh and 29.8 kWh battery options.

For those with deeper pockets, Omoda | Jaecoo’s own Omoda C9 PHEV (from RM208,800) offers a more powerful, all-wheel-drive version of the same Super Hybrid System if you want a step up in performance and luxury.

So, which J7 should you buy?

For most buyers, the J7 PHEV is the pick of the range. For RM158,800 – just RM20k more than the cheapest petrol – you get the strongest performance, dramatically lower fuel bills, up to ~100 km of electric-only running for daily use, and the reassurance of a long battery warranty. The fact that it’s been Malaysia’s best-selling plug-in hybrid suggests the market agrees. It’s the obvious choice if you can charge at home and do meaningful mileage.

If a plug-in doesn’t suit your living situation, the petrol J7 2WD is the value sweet spot – quicker and more economical than the AWD, and RM20k cheaper than the PHEV, with the same generous kit. Step up to the AWD only if you specifically want the all-wheel-drive traction and off-road modes; you’ll pay RM10k more and give up a little performance and economy for the privilege.

Either way, the J7 makes a strong case in the C-SUV space: a lot of car, a lot of equipment and a lot of warranty for the money – which is exactly why so many Malaysians have already bought one.

GALLERY: Jaecoo J7

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GALLERY: Jaecoo J7 PHEV

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