In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Omoda Jaecoo / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 26 2026 11:41 am

Omoda and Jaecoo have become two of the fastest-growing names on Malaysian roads, crossing 30,000 units sold in under three years since the Jaecoo J7 launched in July 2024. With that many cars now on the road, one of the most common questions owners ask is a simple one: how much does it cost to service an Omoda or Jaecoo?

This guide answers exactly that, using the official maintenance schedules for the Jaecoo J5, Jaecoo J7 (2WD and AWD), Jaecoo J7 PHEV, Jaecoo J8 (2WD and AWD), Omoda C9 (2WD and AWD) and Omoda C9 PHEV – the full current line-up. We break down the cost of every scheduled service by mileage, explain what’s included, and show you where to get it done. All figures are from the official OMODA JAECOO maintenance schedules (2026), for Peninsular Malaysia, and are subject to change.

How Omoda Jaecoo servicing works

Before the numbers, a few things that apply across the range:

Service interval: the petrol Jaecoo J5 and J7 are serviced every 10,000 km or 6 months, whichever comes first. The plug-in hybrids (J7 PHEV and Omoda C9 PHEV) run a longer 10,000 km or 12-month interval, because the engine does less work.

the petrol Jaecoo J5 and J7 are serviced every 10,000 km or 6 months, whichever comes first. The plug-in hybrids (J7 PHEV and Omoda C9 PHEV) run a longer 10,000 km or 12-month interval, because the engine does less work. First service is free: the first service at 1,000 km is free of charge (FOC), and labour is also free on the early scheduled visits.

the first service at 1,000 km is free of charge (FOC), and labour is also free on the early scheduled visits. Compulsory vs recommended: the schedules split items into compulsory (mandatory parts that must be replaced at that interval) and recommended (consumables like the air-cond filter, air filter, wiper blades and coolant). We show both – the compulsory figure is the minimum, the total includes the recommended items most owners replace anyway.

the schedules split items into compulsory (mandatory parts that must be replaced at that interval) and recommended (consumables like the air-cond filter, air filter, wiper blades and coolant). We show both – the compulsory figure is the minimum, the total includes the recommended items most owners replace anyway. Warranty: servicing on schedule at an authorised dealer keeps your factory warranty intact and protects resale value.

Omoda Jaecoo service cost – quick comparison

Here’s the big picture across the range. “Typical service” is a routine oil-change visit; the cumulative figures are the total of all scheduled servicing up to 100,000 km.

Omoda Jaecoo service cost summary (Peninsular Malaysia) Model Interval Typical service To 100,000 km (mandatory) To 100,000 km (with recommended) Jaecoo J5 10,000 km / 6 mth RM405.50 RM5,380 RM7,812 Jaecoo J7 2WD 10,000 km / 6 mth RM405.50 RM5,575 RM8,440 Jaecoo J7 AWD 10,000 km / 6 mth RM405.50 RM5,975 RM8,840 Jaecoo J7 PHEV 10,000 km / 12 mth RM406.20 RM6,244 RM9,857 Jaecoo J8 2WD 10,000 km / 6 mth RM385.50 RM5,894 RM8,688 Jaecoo J8 AWD 10,000 km / 6 mth RM385.50 RM6,194 RM8,988 Omoda C9 2WD 10,000 km / 6 mth RM385.50 RM5,828 RM8,698 Omoda C9 AWD 10,000 km / 6 mth RM385.50 RM6,228 RM9,098 Omoda C9 PHEV 10,000 km / 12 mth RM396.20 RM7,314 RM10,681

The pattern is consistent: routine visits are around RM385 to RM406, with the cost stepping up at the bigger milestone services (typically 40,000, 60,000 and 120,000 km) where items like spark plugs, brake fluid, coolant and transmission fluid come due.

The all-wheel-drive variants add a little at the 60,000 and 120,000 km services for their driveline fluids, while the plug-in hybrids cost a touch more per major service for their extra transmission and motor fluids – though they’re serviced half as often in terms of time.

Jaecoo J5 service cost

The Jaecoo J5 is the brand’s compact SUV, with a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine. Routine 10,000 km visits cost RM405.50, with the bills rising at the milestone services – the 60,000 km service is the priciest at RM995.90 (or RM1,425.60 with recommended items), as it adds spark plugs, coolant and other wear parts.

Jaecoo J5 service cost by mileage Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 1,000 km (first service) FREE FREE 10,000 km 405.50 405.50 20,000 km 405.50 835.20 30,000 km 622.90 622.90 40,000 km 555.50 1,127.00 50,000 km 405.50 405.50 60,000 km 995.90 1,425.60 70,000 km 405.50 405.50 80,000 km 555.50 1,127.00 90,000 km 622.90 622.90 100,000 km 405.50 835.20 Total to 100,000 km 5,380.20 7,812.30

Jaecoo J7 service cost (2WD and AWD)





The Jaecoo J7 is the C-segment SUV that put the brand on the map, offered in 2WD and AWD forms with a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine. Routine visits are RM405.50; the big one is the 60,000 km service, which includes the seven-speed DCT transmission oil change.

Jaecoo J7 2WD service cost by mileage Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 1,000 km (first service) FREE FREE 10,000 km 405.50 405.50 20,000 km 405.50 865.10 30,000 km 622.90 622.90 40,000 km 505.50 965.10 50,000 km 405.50 689.10 60,000 km 1,290.90 1,750.50 70,000 km 405.50 405.50 80,000 km 505.50 965.10 90,000 km 622.90 622.90 100,000 km 405.50 1,148.70 Total to 100,000 km 5,575.20 8,440.40

The Jaecoo J7 AWD follows the same schedule and the same prices, with one difference: the all-wheel-drive system adds a transfer fluid and rear final drive fluid change at the 60,000 km and 120,000 km services, which raises the cost of those two visits by RM400 each.

Jaecoo J7 AWD - the services that differ from 2WD Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 60,000 km 1,690.90 2,150.50 120,000 km 1,790.90 2,250.50

That works out to roughly RM5,975 (mandatory) or RM8,840 (with recommended items) over 100,000 km for the AWD, against RM5,575 / RM8,440 for the 2WD.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV service cost

The Jaecoo J7 PHEV pairs a turbo engine with an electric motor and battery. It’s serviced every 10,000 km but on a 12-month interval, so in time terms you visit half as often as the petrol J7. Routine visits are RM406.20, with the larger 40,000 km and 80,000 km services (which include the transmission fluid) being the ones to budget for.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV service cost by mileage Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 1,000 km (first service) FREE FREE 10,000 km 406.20 406.20 20,000 km 406.20 901.90 30,000 km 764.60 764.60 40,000 km 959.80 2,022.70 50,000 km 406.20 406.20 60,000 km 764.60 1,260.30 70,000 km 406.20 406.20 80,000 km 959.80 2,022.70 90,000 km 764.60 764.60 100,000 km 406.20 901.90 Total to 100,000 km 6,244.40 9,857.30

Jaecoo J8 service cost (2WD and AWD)





The Jaecoo J8 is the brand’s larger, more premium SUV, with a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine and a six-month/10,000 km service interval. Routine visits are RM385.50; the major service is at 60,000 km, where the transmission fluid is changed.

Jaecoo J8 2WD service cost by mileage Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 1,000 km (first service) FREE FREE 10,000 km 385.50 385.50 20,000 km 385.50 830.90 30,000 km 669.10 669.10 40,000 km 513.50 958.90 50,000 km 385.50 669.10 60,000 km 1,601.20 2,046.60 70,000 km 385.50 385.50 80,000 km 513.50 958.90 90,000 km 669.10 669.10 100,000 km 385.50 1,114.50 Total to 100,000 km 5,893.90 8,688.10

The Jaecoo J8 AWD follows the same schedule and prices, with the all-wheel-drive system adding transfer and rear final drive fluid changes at 60,000 km and 120,000 km – about RM300 more at each of those two visits.

Jaecoo J8 AWD - the services that differ from 2WD Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 60,000 km 1,901.20 2,346.60 120,000 km 2,029.20 2,474.60

That works out to roughly RM6,194 (mandatory) or RM8,988 (with recommended items) over 100,000 km for the AWD, against RM5,894 / RM8,688 for the 2WD.

Omoda C9 (petrol) service cost (2WD and AWD)





The Omoda C9 is also offered as a turbo petrol SUV (in addition to the PHEV below), in 2WD and AWD forms, on the same 10,000 km/6-month interval. Routine visits are RM385.50, with the 60,000 km service – which includes the transmission fluid – being the big one.

Omoda C9 (petrol) 2WD service cost by mileage Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 1,000 km (first service) FREE FREE 10,000 km 385.50 385.50 20,000 km 385.50 846.10 30,000 km 669.10 669.10 40,000 km 513.50 974.10 50,000 km 385.50 669.10 60,000 km 1,535.20 1,995.80 70,000 km 385.50 385.50 80,000 km 513.50 974.10 90,000 km 669.10 669.10 100,000 km 385.50 1,129.70 Total to 100,000 km 5,827.90 8,698.10

The Omoda C9 AWD adds transfer and rear final drive fluids at the 60,000 km and 120,000 km services, about RM400 more at each – roughly RM6,228 (mandatory) or RM9,098 (with recommended) over 100,000 km.

Omoda C9 (petrol) AWD - the services that differ from 2WD Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 60,000 km 1,935.20 2,395.80 120,000 km 2,063.20 2,523.80

Omoda C9 PHEV service cost

The Omoda C9 PHEV is the flagship of the range, a premium plug-in hybrid SUV. Like the J7 PHEV it’s serviced every 10,000 km or 12 months, with routine visits at RM396.20. Being the flagship, its milestone services are the highest in the range – the 40,000 km and 80,000 km visits run to RM2,398.50 with recommended items, as they include the transmission oil and rear drive motor fluid.

Omoda C9 PHEV service cost by mileage Service interval Compulsory (RM) Total with recommended (RM) 1,000 km (first service) FREE FREE 10,000 km 396.20 396.20 20,000 km 396.20 892.90 30,000 km 744.60 774.10 40,000 km 1,549.60 2,398.50 50,000 km 396.20 396.20 60,000 km 744.60 1,361.50 70,000 km 396.20 396.20 80,000 km 1,549.60 2,398.50 90,000 km 744.60 774.10 100,000 km 396.20 892.90 Total to 100,000 km 7,314.00 10,681.10

What’s included in each service?

Every scheduled service covers an engine oil and oil filter change (the biggest recurring item), plus an inspection. At specific intervals, additional parts come due:

Spark plugs – typically every 30,000 km on the petrol models.

– typically every 30,000 km on the petrol models. Brake fluid – around every 40,000 km.

– around every 40,000 km. Engine coolant – at the major milestone services.

– at the major milestone services. Transmission fluid (DCT) – the big-ticket item, due at 60,000 km on the petrol J7 and at 40,000/80,000 km on the hybrids.

– the big-ticket item, due at 60,000 km on the petrol J7 and at 40,000/80,000 km on the hybrids. AWD driveline fluids – transfer and rear final drive fluids on the J7 AWD, at 60,000 and 120,000 km.

– transfer and rear final drive fluids on the J7 AWD, at 60,000 and 120,000 km. Recommended consumables – air-cond filter, engine air filter, wiper blades and coolant, replaced periodically.

This is why some visits are cheap (just oil and a filter) while others – where a transmission fluid or coolant change lands – are several times more. Spreading your eye across the table, you can see the predictable rhythm of low-cost routine visits punctuated by a few bigger milestone services.

Where to service your Omoda or Jaecoo – OJ Carro Selayang

For owners in the Klang Valley, Omoda Jaecoo Selayang by Carro is a full 3S centre (sales, service and spare parts) and an authorised Omoda Jaecoo dealer. An authorised dealer will use the correct genuine parts and the right procedures, with technicians trained specifically on the brand’s models – from the Jaecoo J5, J7 and J7 PHEV to the J8, Omoda C9 and C9 PHEV. That’s what keeps your warranty intact and your resale value strong.

To book a service, call or WhatsApp +6016-726 0833.

OMODA JAECOO Selayang by Carro

17498, Jalan Besar

Kawasan Industri Selayang Indah

Selayang

68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Frequently asked questions

How much does it cost to service a Jaecoo J7? A routine 10,000 km service is RM405.50. Milestone services cost more – the 60,000 km service (with the DCT transmission oil) is the priciest at around RM1,290 to RM1,750. Over 100,000 km, budget roughly RM5,575 in mandatory servicing, or about RM8,440 with all recommended items.

A routine 10,000 km service is RM405.50. Milestone services cost more – the 60,000 km service (with the DCT transmission oil) is the priciest at around RM1,290 to RM1,750. Over 100,000 km, budget roughly RM5,575 in mandatory servicing, or about RM8,440 with all recommended items. How often does an Omoda Jaecoo need servicing? The petrol Jaecoo J5 and J7 every 10,000 km or 6 months; the J7 PHEV and Omoda C9 PHEV every 10,000 km or 12 months.

The petrol Jaecoo J5 and J7 every 10,000 km or 6 months; the J7 PHEV and Omoda C9 PHEV every 10,000 km or 12 months. Is the first service free? Yes – the 1,000 km first service is free of charge, and labour is free on the early scheduled visits.

Yes – the 1,000 km first service is free of charge, and labour is free on the early scheduled visits. Is the AWD Jaecoo J7 more expensive to service? Only slightly – the AWD adds transfer and rear-drive fluid changes at 60,000 and 120,000 km, about RM400 more each time (roughly RM400 over 100,000 km in total).

Only slightly – the AWD adds transfer and rear-drive fluid changes at 60,000 and 120,000 km, about RM400 more each time (roughly RM400 over 100,000 km in total). Do plug-in hybrids cost more to maintain? Per major service, a little – they have extra transmission and motor fluids. But the 12-month interval means fewer visits over time.

Per major service, a little – they have extra transmission and motor fluids. But the 12-month interval means fewer visits over time. Where can I service my Omoda or Jaecoo in the Klang Valley? Omoda Jaecoo Selayang by Carro is an authorised 3S centre – call or WhatsApp +6016-726 0833 to book.

The bottom line

Omoda and Jaecoo servicing is straightforward and predictable: routine visits land around RM400, with a handful of bigger milestone services along the way. Over 100,000 km, expect roughly RM5,400 to RM7,300 in mandatory servicing depending on the model, or RM7,800 to RM10,700 if you include every recommended consumable. Whichever you drive, having it serviced at an authorised dealer like OMODA JAECOO Selayang by Carro – with genuine parts and brand-trained technicians – is the surest way to protect your warranty, your resale value and your peace of mind.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

AD: Drive the Omoda Jaecoo car of your dreams with the best deal. Submit your details and Carro's Omoda Jaecoo dealership will get in touch with you.