Omoda Jaecoo Carro Selayang 3S officially opens

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Paul Tan / June 27 2026 5:44 pm

Omoda Jaecoo Carro Selayang held its official opening ceremony today, marking the latest addition to Carro’s growing retail footprint. The Selayang outlet expands the retail presence for Omoda & Jaecoo, giving customers in the area a dedicated space to view and experience the marque’s line-up.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kang Hean Lee, GM for Regional New Cars at Carro, said the showroom is about more than just a retail space. “It is a testament to the strong synergy between our two organisations. By bringing together the impressive vehicles from Omoda & Jaecoo and the established presence of Carro, we look forward to the potential this collaboration holds,” he said.

He added that the opening marks the start of a longer journey for both partners. “Today is just the beginning of a very successful journey for us all, and I look forward to the many milestones we will achieve together in the years ahead,” he said. With the Selayang showroom now open, customers can head down to check out the Omoda & Jaecoo range in person.

Omoda Jaecoo Carro Selayang is currently running a limited-time aftersales promotion from June 21 to July 4, 2026, where an Omoda Jaecoo owner can book a service appointment at the outlet and enjoy a complimentary professional car wash, on top of 50% off selected services. The promo runs for a limited time only and slots are offered on a first come, first served basis, so owners are encouraged to lock in their appointments early before the calendar fills up.

Book your service slot before July 4

To book, call or WhatsApp +6016-726 0833.

Omoda Jaecoo Selayang by Carro (Google Maps)

17498, Jalan Besar

Kawasan Industri Selayang Indah

Selayang

68100 Batu Caves

Selangor

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