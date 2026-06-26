Drop by Zeekr Carro’s roadshow at 1 Utama this weekend to get upclose to the Zeekr 7X and 009 EVs

In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Paul Tan / June 26 2026 6:26 pm

The Zeekr Carro Roadshow is happening right now at 1 Utama until Sunday. If you’ve been meaning to check out the latest Zeekr EV, the 1U roadshow will be a convenient way to do so.

Come explore the Zeekr 7X and Zeekr 009, experience their premium features firsthand and discover what makes Zeekr different. Whether you’re curious about EV ownership or ready for your next upgrade, Zeekr Carro’s Product Geniuses are on-site and ready to help.

📍 Ground Floor, 1 Utama Shopping Centre (in front of Kate Spade)

📅 24-28 June 2026

⏰ 10am-10pm