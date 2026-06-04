Carro June-July 2026 promo cars – up to RM5k off!

Carro Certified’s latest Car of the Month deals are here! You can enjoy up to RM5,000 off on a wide range of Carro Certified cars that are As Good As New. This promo is available up to July 31, 2026.

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in and includes no hidden fees! No extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no extra processing fees, no extra inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160 point inspection
– 5 day money back guarantee
– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox
– no mileage tampering
– no major accidents, fire and flood damage

The inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.

MERCEDES-BENZ C200
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ C200 AVANTGARDE 1.5 AT
From RM 1,828 a month
RM 169,800 RM 166,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA ALPHARD
2019 TOYOTA ALPHARD SC 2.5 AT
From RM 1,740 a month
RM 160,800 RM 158,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2019 TOYOTA VELLFIRE EXECUTIVE LOUNGE 3.5 AT
From RM 1,685 a month
RM 159,800 RM 153,800 RM 6,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2018 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,631 a month
RM 151,800 RM 148,800 RM 3,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA C9
2025 CHERY OMODA C9 AWD 2.0 AT
From RM 1,631 a month
RM 149,800 RM 148,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA ALPHARD
2019 TOYOTA ALPHARD SA 2.5 AT
From RM 1,543 a month
RM 145,800 RM 140,800 RM 5,000 off!
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BMW 530I
2019 BMW 530I M SPORT 2.0 AT
From RM 1,411 a month
RM 130,800 RM 128,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2025 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,390 a month
RM 127,800 RM 126,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2025 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,390 a month
RM 127,800 RM 126,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2016 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,379 a month
RM 128,800 RM 125,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2022 HONDA CR-V BLACK EDITION 1.5 AT
From RM 1,324 a month
RM 121,800 RM 120,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,313 a month
RM 122,800 RM 119,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2015 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,313 a month
RM 121,800 RM 119,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2015 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,302 a month
RM 120,800 RM 118,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2024 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 1,291 a month
RM 119,800 RM 117,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-30
2024 MAZDA CX-30 G 2WD HIGH PLUS 2.0 AT
From RM 1,258 a month
RM 117,800 RM 114,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,236 a month
RM 113,800 RM 112,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA CAMRY
2020 TOYOTA CAMRY V 2.5 AT
From RM 1,214 a month
RM 113,800 RM 110,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 110,800 RM 109,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 110,800 RM 109,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 110,800 RM 109,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 111,800 RM 108,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA FORTUNER
2020 TOYOTA FORTUNER SRZ 2.7 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 110,800 RM 108,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 108,800 RM 107,800 RM 1,000 off!
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NISSAN SERENA
2023 NISSAN SERENA S-HYBRID HIGHWAY STAR PREMIUM 2.0 AT
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 109,800 RM 107,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 107,800 RM 106,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 107,800 RM 106,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2022 HONDA CR-V TC-P 2WD 1.5 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 106,800 RM 105,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2025 HONDA HR-V TURBO E 1.5 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 106,800 RM 105,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,137 a month
RM 104,800 RM 103,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC E VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,116 a month
RM 102,800 RM 101,800 RM 1,000 off!
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VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN
2023 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN ALLSPACE ELEGANCE 1.4 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 101,800 RM 99,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2023 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 99,800 RM 98,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2023 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 99,800 RM 98,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON E .MAS 7
2025 PROTON E.MAS 7 PREMIUM 160.0 AT
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 98,800 RM 96,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,050 a month
RM 96,800 RM 95,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2022 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,039 a month
RM 95,800 RM 94,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2022 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 93,800 RM 92,800 RM 1,000 off!
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JETOUR DASHING
2025 JETOUR DASHING TCI PRIME 1.5 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 93,800 RM 92,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2021 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G 4WD HIGH T/C 2.5 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 94,800 RM 92,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2020 HONDA CR-V TC-P 4WD 1.5 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 93,800 RM 92,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250 4MATIC 2.0 AT
From RM 995 a month
RM 96,800 RM 90,800 RM 6,000 off!
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BMW 218I
2020 BMW 218I GRAN COUPE 1.5 AT
From RM 995 a month
RM 94,800 RM 90,800 RM 4,000 off!
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BMW 218I
2020 BMW 218I GRAN COUPE 1.5 AT
From RM 995 a month
RM 93,800 RM 90,800 RM 3,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-8
2020 MAZDA CX-8 SKYACTIV-G MID 2WD 2.5 AT
From RM 973 a month
RM 89,800 RM 88,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 962 a month
RM 88,800 RM 87,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 940 a month
RM 86,800 RM 85,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2022 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 1.8 AT
From RM 940 a month
RM 88,800 RM 85,800 RM 3,000 off!
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NISSAN NAVARA
2021 NISSAN NAVARA PRO-4X D/C 2.5 AT
From RM 907 a month
RM 84,800 RM 82,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2019 HONDA CR-V TC-P 2WD 1.5 AT
From RM 907 a month
RM 83,800 RM 82,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-3
2022 MAZDA CX-3 SKYACTIV HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 864 a month
RM 80,800 RM 78,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V RS I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 864 a month
RM 79,800 RM 78,800 RM 1,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2024 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 853 a month
RM 78,800 RM 77,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V RS I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 853 a month
RM 78,800 RM 77,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 831 a month
RM 78,800 RM 75,800 RM 3,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 75,800 RM 74,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA C-HR
2018 TOYOTA C-HR 1.8 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 75,800 RM 74,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 74,800 RM 73,800 RM 1,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 75,800 RM 73,800 RM 2,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 75,800 RM 73,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 73,800 RM 72,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 74,800 RM 72,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON S70
2024 PROTON S70 FLAGSHIP X 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2021 HONDA HR-V RS I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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ISUZU D-MAX
2020 ISUZU D-MAX DDI BLUEPOWER TYPE-B DUAL CAB 1.9 AT
From RM 776 a month
RM 74,800 RM 70,800 RM 4,000 off!
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PROTON S70
2024 PROTON S70 FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 765 a month
RM 70,800 RM 69,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON S70
2024 PROTON S70 FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 765 a month
RM 70,800 RM 69,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 765 a month
RM 70,800 RM 69,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2024 PERODUA ALZA AV 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 69,800 RM 68,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2020 HONDA HR-V V I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 721 a month
RM 67,800 RM 65,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI XPANDER
2022 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5 AT
From RM 721 a month
RM 66,800 RM 65,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2019 HONDA HR-V RS I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY V-SENSING 1.5 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 66,800 RM 64,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 699 a month
RM 65,800 RM 63,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2020 TOYOTA VIOS E 1.5 AT
From RM 611 a month
RM 56,800 RM 55,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA JAZZ
2019 HONDA JAZZ E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 54,800 RM 53,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA JAZZ
2019 HONDA JAZZ E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 54,800 RM 53,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 54,800 RM 53,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2021 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA AVANZA
2018 TOYOTA AVANZA S 1.5 AT
From RM 502 a month
RM 46,800 RM 45,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2016 HONDA HR-V S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 436 a month
RM 40,800 RM 39,800 RM 1,000 off!
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VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE
2014 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE TSI 1.2 AT
From RM 436 a month
RM 41,800 RM 39,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2023 PROTON PERSONA EXECUTIVE 1.6 AT
From RM 414 a month
RM 38,800 RM 37,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 392 a month
RM 36,800 RM 35,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2022 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 359 a month
RM 34,800 RM 32,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 338 a month
RM 31,800 RM 30,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 30,800 RM 29,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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