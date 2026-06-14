Carro Football Fever promo – 2-year extended warranty, RM200 TnG credit and RM100 petrol card

Carro’s Football Fever promo is here! From now until July 12 2026, buy a Carro Certified car to enjoy an additional 2-year warranty for engine and gearbox.

Plus, 100 winners will receive both these prizes:

🎁 RM200 TNG Credit
🎁 RM100 Petrol Card

In addition, Carro is also running its ongoing Car of the Month deals where you can enjoy up to RM5,000 off on a wide range of Carro Certified cars that are As Good As New.

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in and includes no hidden fees! No extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no extra processing fees, no extra inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160 point inspection
– 5 day money back guarantee
– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox
– no mileage tampering
– no major accidents, fire and flood damage

The inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.

VOLKSWAGEN GOLF
2024 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI IQ.DRIVE 2.0 AT
From RM 1,916 a month
RM 175,800 RM 174,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA ALPHARD
2020 TOYOTA ALPHARD SC 2.5 AT
From RM 1,861 a month
RM 170,800 RM 169,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MERCEDES-BENZ C200
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ C200 AVANTGARDE 1.5 AT
From RM 1,828 a month
RM 169,800 RM 166,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA ALPHARD
2019 TOYOTA ALPHARD SC 2.5 AT
From RM 1,762 a month
RM 163,800 RM 160,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2019 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,740 a month
RM 160,800 RM 158,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA FORTUNER
2022 TOYOTA FORTUNER VRZ 2.8 AT
From RM 1,740 a month
RM 163,800 RM 158,800 RM 5,000 off!
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TOYOTA ALPHARD
2019 TOYOTA ALPHARD SC 2.5 AT
From RM 1,740 a month
RM 160,800 RM 158,800 RM 2,000 off!
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VOLKSWAGEN GOLF
2022 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI 2.0 AT
From RM 1,653 a month
RM 157,800 RM 150,800 RM 7,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA C9
2025 CHERY OMODA C9 AWD 2.0 AT
From RM 1,642 a month
RM 150,800 RM 149,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2018 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,631 a month
RM 151,800 RM 148,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2018 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,620 a month
RM 150,800 RM 147,800 RM 3,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA C9
2025 CHERY OMODA C9 AWD 2.0 AT
From RM 1,609 a month
RM 148,800 RM 146,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MERCEDES-BENZ GLA200
2023 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA200 PROGRESSIVE LINE 1.3 AT
From RM 1,543 a month
RM 145,800 RM 140,800 RM 5,000 off!
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BMW 530I
2019 BMW 530I M SPORT 2.0 AT
From RM 1,411 a month
RM 130,800 RM 128,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2016 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,379 a month
RM 128,800 RM 125,800 RM 3,000 off!
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MAZDA 3
2023 MAZDA 3 HIGH PLUS LIFTBACK 2.0 AT
From RM 1,379 a month
RM 126,800 RM 125,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2025 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS GR SPORT 1.8 AT
From RM 1,368 a month
RM 126,800 RM 124,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2025 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,368 a month
RM 126,800 RM 124,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2025 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,346 a month
RM 123,800 RM 122,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2015 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,313 a month
RM 121,800 RM 119,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2025 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS V 1.8 AT
From RM 1,302 a month
RM 119,800 RM 118,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELLFIRE
2015 TOYOTA VELLFIRE Z G EDITION 2.5 AT
From RM 1,302 a month
RM 120,800 RM 118,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2024 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 1,291 a month
RM 119,800 RM 117,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,291 a month
RM 119,800 RM 117,800 RM 2,000 off!
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KIA CARNIVAL
2022 KIA CARNIVAL S11 2.2 AT
From RM 1,269 a month
RM 136,800 RM 115,800 RM 21,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,269 a month
RM 118,800 RM 115,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2022 HONDA CR-V BLACK EDITION 1.5 AT
From RM 1,269 a month
RM 120,800 RM 115,800 RM 5,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,258 a month
RM 116,800 RM 114,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,258 a month
RM 116,800 RM 114,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2023 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G 4WD HIGH T/C 2.5 AT
From RM 1,258 a month
RM 115,800 RM 114,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,225 a month
RM 112,800 RM 111,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2025 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,214 a month
RM 112,800 RM 110,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA CAMRY
2020 TOYOTA CAMRY V 2.5 AT
From RM 1,214 a month
RM 113,800 RM 110,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,214 a month
RM 112,800 RM 110,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,214 a month
RM 112,800 RM 110,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,214 a month
RM 112,800 RM 110,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 112,800 RM 109,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 110,800 RM 109,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 110,800 RM 109,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 111,800 RM 108,800 RM 3,000 off!
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NISSAN SERENA
2023 NISSAN SERENA S-HYBRID HIGHWAY STAR PREMIUM 2.0 AT
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 109,800 RM 107,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2023 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 107,800 RM 106,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 107,800 RM 106,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 107,800 RM 106,800 RM 1,000 off!
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NISSAN SERENA
2023 NISSAN SERENA S-HYBRID HIGH-WAY STAR PREMIUM 2.0 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 106,800 RM 105,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2025 HONDA HR-V TURBO E 1.5 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 106,800 RM 105,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 107,800 RM 105,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,127 a month
RM 103,800 RM 102,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,127 a month
RM 103,800 RM 102,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC E VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,105 a month
RM 101,800 RM 100,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2025 PROTON X50 TD FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 100,800 RM 99,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2023 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 100,800 RM 99,800 RM 1,000 off!
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BMW 218I
2022 BMW 218I GRAN COUPE 1.5 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 103,800 RM 99,800 RM 4,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2025 PROTON X50 TD FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 100,800 RM 99,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 102,800 RM 99,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2023 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 99,800 RM 98,800 RM 1,000 off!
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CHERY TIGGO 8 PRO
2024 CHERY TIGGO 8 PRO PREMIUM 2.0 AT
From RM 1,072 a month
RM 98,800 RM 97,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2023 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,072 a month
RM 98,800 RM 97,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2023 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 98,800 RM 96,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON E .MAS 7
2025 PROTON E.MAS 7 PREMIUM 160.0 AT
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 98,800 RM 96,800 RM 2,000 off!
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FORD RANGER
2021 FORD RANGER RAPTOR BI-TURBO 2.0 AT
From RM 1,050 a month
RM 99,800 RM 95,800 RM 4,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2023 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS V 1.8 AT
From RM 1,050 a month
RM 96,800 RM 95,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2022 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,028 a month
RM 94,800 RM 93,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MERCEDES-BENZ A200
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ A200 HB PROGRESSIVE LINE 1.3 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 98,800 RM 92,800 RM 6,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2021 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G 4WD HIGH T/C 2.5 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 94,800 RM 92,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2022 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,006 a month
RM 92,800 RM 91,800 RM 1,000 off!
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BMW 218I
2020 BMW 218I GRAN COUPE 1.5 AT
From RM 995 a month
RM 94,800 RM 90,800 RM 4,000 off!
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BMW 218I
2020 BMW 218I GRAN COUPE 1.5 AT
From RM 995 a month
RM 93,800 RM 90,800 RM 3,000 off!
Chat on WhatsApp
HONDA HR-V
2022 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 984 a month
RM 90,800 RM 89,800 RM 1,000 off!
Chat on WhatsApp
HONDA HR-V
2022 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 984 a month
RM 91,800 RM 89,800 RM 2,000 off!
Chat on WhatsApp
HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 984 a month
RM 90,800 RM 89,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-8
2020 MAZDA CX-8 SKYACTIV-G MID 2WD 2.5 AT
From RM 962 a month
RM 88,800 RM 87,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 940 a month
RM 86,800 RM 85,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2022 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 1.8 AT
From RM 940 a month
RM 88,800 RM 85,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 940 a month
RM 86,800 RM 85,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 918 a month
RM 85,800 RM 83,800 RM 2,000 off!
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ISUZU D-MAX
2021 ISUZU D-MAX V-CROSS X-TERRAIN DUAL CAB 3.0 AT
From RM 907 a month
RM 83,800 RM 82,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2019 HONDA CR-V TC-P 2WD 1.5 AT
From RM 907 a month
RM 83,800 RM 82,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2024 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 853 a month
RM 79,800 RM 77,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V RS I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 853 a month
RM 78,800 RM 77,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V RS I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 853 a month
RM 78,800 RM 77,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI TRITON
2022 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS PREMIUM D/C 2.4 AT
From RM 831 a month
RM 79,800 RM 75,800 RM 4,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI TRITON
2022 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS PREMIUM D/C 2.4 AT
From RM 831 a month
RM 80,800 RM 75,800 RM 5,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI TRITON
2022 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS PREMIUM D/C 2.4 AT
From RM 831 a month
RM 80,800 RM 75,800 RM 5,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2024 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 831 a month
RM 76,800 RM 75,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2019 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G HIGH 2.5 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 75,800 RM 74,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 75,800 RM 74,800 RM 1,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 75,800 RM 74,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 74,800 RM 73,800 RM 1,000 off!
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KIA CARNIVAL
2019 KIA CARNIVAL YP 2.2 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 80,800 RM 73,800 RM 7,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2023 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 74,800 RM 73,800 RM 1,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 75,800 RM 73,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 74,800 RM 72,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 73,800 RM 72,800 RM 1,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 74,800 RM 72,800 RM 2,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 73,800 RM 72,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 73,800 RM 72,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI XPANDER
2023 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2018 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI XPANDER
2023 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI XPANDER
2023 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2023 TOYOTA VIOS E 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI TRITON
2023 MITSUBISHI TRITON VGT MS STANDARD D/C 2.4 AT
From RM 776 a month
RM 75,800 RM 70,800 RM 5,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2021 HONDA HR-V RS I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 776 a month
RM 71,800 RM 70,800 RM 1,000 off!
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ISUZU D-MAX
2020 ISUZU D-MAX DDI BLUEPOWER TYPE-B DUAL CAB 1.9 AT
From RM 776 a month
RM 74,800 RM 70,800 RM 4,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 776 a month
RM 72,800 RM 70,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 765 a month
RM 71,800 RM 69,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2024 PERODUA ALZA AV 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 69,800 RM 68,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 69,800 RM 68,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON S70
2024 PROTON S70 FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 70,800 RM 68,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI XPANDER
2022 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5 AT
From RM 721 a month
RM 66,800 RM 65,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2018 HONDA CIVIC TC VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2019 HONDA HR-V RS I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2019 HONDA HR-V RS I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2020 HONDA HR-V V I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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NISSAN SERENA
2018 NISSAN SERENA S-HYBRID HIGHWAY STAR PREMIUM 2.0 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 699 a month
RM 65,800 RM 63,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA YARIS
2023 TOYOTA YARIS E 1.5 AT
From RM 688 a month
RM 63,800 RM 62,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY V-SENSING 1.5 AT
From RM 688 a month
RM 64,800 RM 62,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2022 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 688 a month
RM 64,800 RM 62,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2024 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 688 a month
RM 63,800 RM 62,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2021 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 677 a month
RM 62,800 RM 61,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA YARIS
2022 TOYOTA YARIS E 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 60,800 RM 59,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI XPANDER
2022 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 61,800 RM 59,800 RM 2,000 off!
Chat on WhatsApp
HONDA JAZZ
2020 HONDA JAZZ E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 633 a month
RM 58,800 RM 57,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2021 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM 1.8 AT
From RM 633 a month
RM 58,800 RM 57,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 601 a month
RM 55,800 RM 54,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 601 a month
RM 55,800 RM 54,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 601 a month
RM 55,800 RM 54,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 54,800 RM 53,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA JAZZ
2019 HONDA JAZZ E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 54,800 RM 53,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2020 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM 1.8 AT
From RM 579 a month
RM 53,800 RM 52,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 579 a month
RM 53,800 RM 52,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA JAZZ
2019 HONDA JAZZ E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 579 a month
RM 53,800 RM 52,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA H 1.0 AT
From RM 579 a month
RM 53,800 RM 52,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA JAZZ
2019 HONDA JAZZ E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 568 a month
RM 53,800 RM 51,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2021 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2023 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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NISSAN NAVARA
2016 NISSAN NAVARA NP300 VL D/C 2.5 AT
From RM 535 a month
RM 49,800 RM 48,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2021 PROTON X70 TGDI EXECUTIVE 2WD 1.8 AT
From RM 535 a month
RM 50,800 RM 48,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2022 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 524 a month
RM 49,800 RM 47,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2022 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 524 a month
RM 49,800 RM 47,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2022 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 524 a month
RM 48,800 RM 47,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2020 PROTON X70 TGDI EXECUTIVE 2WD 1.8 AT
From RM 513 a month
RM 47,800 RM 46,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA AVANZA
2018 TOYOTA AVANZA S 1.5 AT
From RM 502 a month
RM 46,800 RM 45,800 RM 1,000 off!
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NISSAN NAVARA
2017 NISSAN NAVARA NP300 V D/C 2.5 AT
From RM 491 a month
RM 47,800 RM 44,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA JAZZ
2017 HONDA JAZZ E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 480 a month
RM 44,800 RM 43,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2023 PROTON PERSONA PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 480 a month
RM 44,800 RM 43,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2021 PERODUA MYVI H 1.5 AT
From RM 469 a month
RM 43,800 RM 42,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2021 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 469 a month
RM 43,800 RM 42,800 RM 1,000 off!
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VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE
2014 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE TSI 1.2 AT
From RM 436 a month
RM 41,800 RM 39,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA AV 1.3 AT
From RM 436 a month
RM 40,800 RM 39,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2024 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 436 a month
RM 40,800 RM 39,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2021 PERODUA MYVI H 1.5 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2023 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2023 PERODUA AXIA SE 1.0 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2019 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2016 HONDA HR-V S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2022 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 414 a month
RM 38,800 RM 37,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 37,800 RM 36,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 37,800 RM 36,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2019 PERODUA MYVI H 1.5 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 37,800 RM 36,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 392 a month
RM 36,800 RM 35,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2018 PERODUA MYVI H 1.5 AT
From RM 381 a month
RM 35,800 RM 34,800 RM 1,000 off!
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VOLKSWAGEN POLO
2018 VOLKSWAGEN POLO HB 1.6 AT
From RM 370 a month
RM 34,800 RM 33,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2022 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 359 a month
RM 34,800 RM 32,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2022 PROTON PERSONA EXECUTIVE 1.6 AT
From RM 348 a month
RM 33,800 RM 31,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2021 PROTON PERSONA EXECUTIVE 1.6 AT
From RM 348 a month
RM 32,800 RM 31,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 338 a month
RM 31,800 RM 30,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON IRIZ
2022 PROTON IRIZ EXECUTIVE 1.6 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 33,800 RM 29,800 RM 4,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 31,800 RM 29,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 30,800 RM 29,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 30,800 RM 29,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 31,800 RM 29,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 30,800 RM 29,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2018 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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VOLKSWAGEN VENTO
2019 VOLKSWAGEN VENTO TSI HIGHLINE 1.2 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON IRIZ
2019 PROTON IRIZ PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 305 a month
RM 29,800 RM 27,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON SAGA
2021 PROTON SAGA PREMIUM 1.3 AT
From RM 305 a month
RM 28,800 RM 27,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2018 PERODUA AXIA SE 1.0 AT
From RM 305 a month
RM 28,800 RM 27,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2019 PROTON PERSONA STANDARD 1.6 AT
From RM 283 a month
RM 26,800 RM 25,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2018 PERODUA AXIA G 1.0 AT
From RM 272 a month
RM 25,800 RM 24,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2018 PERODUA AXIA G 1.0 AT
From RM 250 a month
RM 24,800 RM 22,800 RM 2,000 off!
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