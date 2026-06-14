Carro Football Fever promo – 2-year extended warranty, RM200 TnG credit and RM100 petrol card

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 14 2026 10:42 am

Carro’s Football Fever promo is here! From now until July 12 2026, buy a Carro Certified car to enjoy an additional 2-year warranty for engine and gearbox.

Plus, 100 winners will receive both these prizes:

🎁 RM200 TNG Credit

🎁 RM100 Petrol Card

In addition, Carro is also running its ongoing Car of the Month deals where you can enjoy up to RM5,000 off on a wide range of Carro Certified cars that are As Good As New.

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in and includes no hidden fees! No extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no extra processing fees, no extra inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160 point inspection

– 5 day money back guarantee

– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox

– no mileage tampering

– no major accidents, fire and flood damage

The inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.