Dongfeng by Carro PJ Midtown showroom now open – come check out the 007 EV sedan and Vigo EV SUV

In Advertorial, Dongfeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / July 11 2026 5:25 pm

Shopping for an EV in the Klang Valley? There’s a new destination to add to your list – the Dongfeng by Carro showroom at PJ Midtown is now open, giving Petaling Jaya folk a dedicated space to view and experience Dongfeng’s range of electric vehicles in person.

Operated by Carro as an authorised Dongfeng dealer, the showroom is located at PJ Midtown on Jalan Kemajuan in Section 13, Petaling Jaya – a convenient spot right in the middle of the Klang Valley. On display are the two stars of Dongfeng’s Malaysian line-up, the 007 electric sedan and the Vigo electric SUV, and the team is ready to arrange test drives on the spot.

The Dongfeng 007 is the head-turner of the pair – a sleek, low-slung electric sedan with frameless windows, flush pop-out door handles and a sweeping six-window glasshouse, squarely aimed at the BYD Seal. It’s offered in two variants: the long-range rear-wheel-drive Premium with 272 PS and 310 Nm (0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds), and the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Prime with a massive 544 PS and 620 Nm, good for a supercar-baiting 3.9-second century sprint.

Both use a 73.48 kWh LFP battery for up to 650 km of CLTC range (around 530 km WLTP), and DC fast charging at up to 200 kW means a 30-80% top-up takes just 16 minutes. Inside, there’s a 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 19-speaker Wanos panoramic sound system that even puts speakers in the driver’s headrest. With the current RM8,888 rebate, the 007 starts from RM161,000.

If an SUV fits your life better, the Dongfeng Vigo is the one to check out. The futuristic-looking B-segment EV packs a 51.87 kWh LFP battery for up to 471 km of CLTC range (around 380 km WLTP), with DC fast charging at up to 167 kW keeping downtime short. A BYD Atto 2 rival, it drives its front wheels with 163 PS and 230 Nm, and even offers a 3.3 kW V2L supply to power your appliances.

The Vigo’s practical side is a big part of its appeal – a generous 500-litre boot behind a split tailgate of the kind you’d find on a BMW X5 or Range Rover, plus a ventilated driver’s seat with memory, wireless charging, a 12.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and a full Level 2 ADAS suite. With the RM8,888 rebate, it goes for RM100,000 on-the-road.

Both cars come with a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year, unlimited-mileage battery warranty, and every purchase through Carro comes with its financing and insurance support. There’s also extra incentive to drop by soon – Dongfeng Malaysia’s ongoing Ambassador Search offers up to RM180,000 in cash prizes and a year’s use of a Dongfeng of your choice, with entries open until July 31, 2026.

So if you’re EV-curious, drop by the Dongfeng by Carro showroom at PJ Midtown and get behind the wheel of the 007 and Vigo yourself. Click here if you would like to arrange a test drive for more personalised service.

Dongfeng by Carro PJ Midtown (Google Maps)

Lot G13, PJ Midtown

Jalan Kemajuan, Seksyen 13

46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

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