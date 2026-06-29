Experience the Dongfeng 007, Vigo & Box EVs – win RM100k cash + 1-yr car use in the ambassador search

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 29 2026 2:22 pm

Were you at the recently concluded Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026? If you were at MITEC, you would surely have seen an eye-catching range of models from Dongfeng, from the compact Box EV and futuristic Vigo SUV to the sleek 007 sedan.

Visitors were also treated to the first Malaysian preview of the premium Voyah Dream MPV, rugged M Hero II luxury off-roader and intelligent Dongfeng 008 EV SUV, showcasing Dongfeng’s strengths in manufacturing, engineering and quality, while demonstrating its ability to meet the diverse needs of all kinds of customers.

Through Dongfeng’s range of intelligent, feature-rich and value-driven cars, Dongfeng Malaysia is committed to making advanced mobility more accessible to Malaysians. Product wise, that means catering to all needs and segments, from compact hatchbacks to SUVs and large sedans.

Support is as important as the car itself, and Dongfeng recognises this. The company is currently expanding its nationwide dealer and after-sales network, with continued investment in service centres to deliver greater convenience, reliable support and long-term peace of mind for owners.

The SUV segment is a competitive one, but the Dongfeng Vigo stands out by delivering the features that modern customers expect in a contemporary SUV. From its futuristic styling and practical interior to advanced safety technologies, everyday comfort and confident driving dynamics, the Vigo offers a well-rounded package for both daily commuting and family adventures. A generously sized 500-litre boot further adds to its versatility, making it equally suited for active lifestyles and balik kampung journeys.

Powered by a 51.87 kWh LFP battery, the Vigo delivers up to 471 km of range on the CLTC cycle, while DC fast charging at up to 167 kW ensures minimal downtime on the road. The Vigo is currently available with an RM8,888 rebate, bringing the starting price down to just RM100,000.

If you’re more into low slung sedans, you’ve got to check out the Dongfeng 007 in the metal. Sleek and handsome in a minimalist way, the 007 is available in long range rear-wheel-drive Premium and dual-motor all-wheel-drive Prime variants, featuring up to 544 PS (400 kW) and 620 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. With a 73.48 kWh LFP battery, range goes up to 650 km CLTC and the DC charging max rate is a fast 200 kW.

The 007 is very well equipped, and highlights include a 19-speaker Wanos panoramic surround sound system, including speakers in the driver’s headrest. With a rebate of RM8,888, the Dongfeng 007 sedan starts from RM161,000.

If you’re looking for a compact and affordable electric runabout, the Dongfeng Box should be in your shortlist. Not only does it look fun and trendy, the Box comes with comfort and convenience features that you’ll appreciated in daily use – auto parking assist, 540-degree panoramic camera system, driver’s seat welcome mode and a ventilated driver seat are practical little luxuries.

Powered by a 42.3 kWh LFP battery, the box has a range of 430 km in the CLTC cycle. Limited units are being offered with a RM30,000, which means that the Box starts from just RM70,000. Worth a test drive at the very least.

Want to drive an EV without paying for one? Dongfeng Malaysia is currently running the Dongfeng Ambassador Search, offering up to RM180,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to drive a Dongfeng vehicle of your choice for one year. The campaign is looking for individuals ready to take the next step and become ambassadors for a growing automotive brand. Simply share your Dongfeng moment before July 31, 2026 for a chance to win. Full terms and conditions, as well as submission details, are available here.

So, book a test drive today to enjoy limited-time savings of up to RM30,000, and don’t forget to join the Dongfeng Ambassador Search before July 31, 2026 for a chance to win big! For more info, head to Dongfeng Malaysia’s website and follow the brand’s on Facebook and Instagram.