Jaecoo J5 Hybrid to get larger 5.1 kWh battery for more EV range, V2L upgrade; 354 PS 1.5T powertrain?

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Mick Chan / July 3 2026 8:07 pm

2026 Jaecoo J5 Hybrid update; image by Yu Lei Kan Che via Car News China

The Jaecoo J5 Hybrid has been sighted in China sporting a range of upgrades, including a hybrid powertrain with greater pure-electric driving range, and a higher AC rating for its V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability, reported Car News China.

The report cites Chery as stating that the J5 Hybrid will get an upgraded hybrid system, improving upon the existing self-charging hybrid powertrain that is a version of the powertrain in the Chery Tiggo Cross Hybrid that wears the Super Hybrid System – Hybrid (SHS-H) name.

This is the same as the ICE unit in the J7 PHEV, which feeds the 1.82 kWh battery for the 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor, and clutches in to aid in driving the front wheels at higher speeds via the single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), thus producing 224 PS.

The wider Chery group has the Kunpeng 2.0 hybrid system that pairs the 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine with electric drive fed by a larger 5.1 kWh battery, combining to output 260 kW (354 PS), surpassing the outputs of the J5 PHEV, which makes 279 PS and 365 Nm. However, it is unclear at present if this is the setup that will go into the J5 Hybrid, according to the publication.

2026 Jaecoo J5 Hybrid in Wuhu, China

Thus equipped, it can be expected to improve upon the performance figures of the existing J5 Hybrid, which does 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h. For the current model, Jaecoo claims fuel consumption figures of 18.9 km per litre (5.3 litres per 100 km), and a total range of 980 km from a 51 litre fuel tank.

Other updates found elsewhere on the example depicted here include a roof-mounted lidar unit, suggesting the inclusion of more advanced assisted-driving capabilities, while the front door of this unit also has a vertical section in black that appears to house another camera, or sensor.

Shown earlier this year at the Chery International Business Summit (IBS) in Wuhu while this year’s edition of Auto China was ongoing, the Jaecoo J5 Hybrid gets an interior that continues to get a 13.2-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display, as well as the monochrome driver’s digital information display.

As for Malaysia, Malaysian Omoda & Jaecoo officials have told us that the J5 Hybrid is among a range of products being considered for the Malaysian market, with the others being the J7 Hybrid and the J8 PHEV.

GALLERY: Jaecoo J5 Hybrid

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